LEXINGTON – However many softball teams in Kentucky have made it to every region tournament since the turn of the century, you can bet it’s a short list, and Scott County is still on it.
The top-seeded Cardinals christened the 42nd District tournament Monday evening with an 11-1 rout of Henry Clay, cut short to five innings by the mercy rule.
Perennial power SC (14-17), its record held in check by a brutal non-district schedule, the launch of a second school in town and one of the youngest rosters in the state, rolls on to the 11th Region tournament this weekend.
Scott County will face host Frederick Douglass for the district title at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The teams split two games during the regular season.
Twice the Cards dropped the Blue Devils with ease, and they didn’t leave any room for doubt this time after a six-run first inning.
Kaylie Wise was 2-for-3 with four RBI for SC, while senior classmate Lexie Roby banged out three hits and knocked in the run that ended the game.
Delaney Vaughn also had two of the Cards’ 10 hits and an RBI.
Ada Little pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk.
SC took advantage of four free passes and two errors along with its station-to-station hitting.
