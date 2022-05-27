42nd District softball semifinal: Cards dismiss difficult Devils
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County didn't get the sweet, authoritative revenge it wanted after a rare softball loss to Henry Clay in the middle of the regular season.
At this point in the calendar, though, ‘if’ is more important than how or who, and it was the Cardinals who moved on Monday night after a forgettable 7-4 semifinal win at home over the Blue Devils in the 42nd District tournament.
Survive, advance and apply the lessons in the title game were the main objectives amid the rocky start to the playoffs. SC did the latter in style two nights later, blanking Bryan Station for its 16th consecutive crown.
Karsyn Preston hit her first varsity home run — making her the seventh different Lady Cardinal to hit one this spring — and was narrowly robbed of a second by an over-the-wall catch. She knocked in three runs.
Jenna McMillan matched Preston with a 2-for-3 performance, had an RBI and scored twice. Delaney Vaughn plated a pair.
It wasn't an easy, breezy night by Ada Little standards, but the freshman left-hander notched career strikeout No. 500 and shut down a Henry Clay threat in nearly every inning to secure the Cardinals' place at regions and in the district championship round.
“We didn't play well, but good enough to advance,” SC coach Billy James said. “That was an ugly game, but Karsyn, Jenna and Delaney came up big.”
Top-seeded Scott County (19-11, 5-2) avenged a surprising road loss to No. 5 Henry Clay, although the rubber match wasn't stress-free in the manner of a 10-0 triumph in the other regular-season matchup.
Henry Clay (14-20, 2-5) stranded two in a first-inning threat cut short when catcher Kenley Ison and McMillan caught a Blue Devil runner tarrying between home and third. Little logged the first of her 10 strikeouts to shut down that inning.
Undaunted, the Devils delivered two runs to take the lead in the top of the next frame. Ella Smith singled and Norah Henry walked to start the commotion.
Kyndal Brewster followed with a squib in front of the plate that produced a wild throw and a 1-0 lead. SC later cut down another run at the plate on a fielder's choice, but a hit batter extended the fracas and led to another infield single, this time by Emma Dunn, to make it 2-0.
McMillan and Preston furnished a two-out reply with a single and a double in succession. Little's first 1-2-3 inning of the night, punctuated by a pair of strikeouts, showed the way to an all-important six-run uprising in the bottom of the third.
Ison and Makiah Jackson reached bases on consecutive errors, two of Henry Clay's four on the evening. Jackson fouled off six pitches before putting her ball in play.
Courtesy runner Maddie Skibo scored on a groundout by Ellie Price to pull the Cards even. After an unsuccessful fielder's choice, Vaughn ripped a two-run, tie-breaking double.
SC served up the rest of the rally with two out. McMillan laced a single to left, chasing home Vaughn just ahead of Preston's two-run blast to center.
Henry Clay answered by bringing the tying run to the plate in the fourth. Henry and Dunn walked and Jaonna Yates was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Haley McGuire's hard single to center cut the gap to 7-3.
Little whiffed Anna Webb on three consecutive pitches to wiggle out of that conundrum.
SC threatened again in the fourth when Jackson singled and Price reached on an error, but Smith, who allowed only two earned runs, struck out three and didn't issue a walk over her sixth-inning route, worked out of it.
The Devils went quietly in the fifth before Yates singled, Dunn walked and McGuire took an intentional pass the next time around. Webb drew a bases-loaded walk to get her team within three runs before Little got Smith on a grounder to Lauren Jones at shortstop.
Jones also took care of the final two plays in the seventh after a walk by Henry.
Little, who threw two no-hitters during the regular season and entered the game with an ERA below one, struck out 10, walked nine, surrendered five hits and threw 159 pitches.
Bryan Station bashed Frederick Douglass, 10-4, in the other semifinal Tuesday.
