Alex Bennett became the first Great Crossing High School boys’ golfer ever to qualify for the KHSAA state meet, firing a rain-soaked 73 on Monday to finish third in the 9th Region championship on the Big Blue course at University Club of Kentucky.
Bennett, a freshman who is already a two-time Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference player of the year, follows in the footsteps of Rylea Marcum and Emma Spencer, who earned invitations to the girls’ state tournament in the school’s inaugural 2019 season.
Charlie Spiller of Lexington Catholic and Cameron Bassell of Lexington Christian each carded a 71. McKean Collins of LCA matched Bennett with a 73.
Warren Thomis of Madison Central and Clifton Scully of Madison Southern tied for fifth at 74. Alex Asbridge of Georgetown, who attends Lexington Catholic, shot 75.
Great Crossing finished fifth out of 20 teams with a total of 327. Scott County (331) tied for sixth with Model and Sayre.
LCA (301) and Madison Central (305) are the region’s state-qualifying teams ahead of Lexington Catholic (321) and Frederick Douglass (327).
Behind Bennett for the Warhawks was Ashton Cochran with an 81, followed by Landon Bergman with 84. Connor Smith and Jake Caudill each shot 89.
Blake Ford led Scott County with 78, followed by seniors Kyle VanValkenburg (82) and Ethan Flanders (85). Caden Less rounded out the Cards’ scoring contingent with 86. Wyatt Holbrook shot 102.
Bennett and Bergman were named first-team selections in the CKBC over the weekend. Flanders picked up second-team honors.
States are next week and traditionally played in Bowling Green, although the KHSAA has said it is monitoring the situation and considering alternatives due to the high COVID-19 infection rate in Warren County.