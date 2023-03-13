Scott County High School boys' and girls' archery teams each earned a top-five finish at the KHSAA Region 8 championship Saturday in Lexington.
Cardinals' junior Braedan Gaines also tied for second individually in the boys' meet with 290 out of a possible 300, only one point behind champion Jack Justice of Lafayette.
Madison Central won the boys' team title with 1,985 points, followed by Lafayette (1,975), Model (1,966), Henry Clay (1,963) and SC (1,942).
Frederick Douglass edged Great Crossing for sixth, 1,937 to 1,918. Rounding out the field were Paul Laurence Dunbar (1,904), Lexington Christian (1,897), Woodford County (1,893), Bryan Station (1,891), Madison Southern (1,888), Tates Creek (1,875) and Lexington Catholic (1,861).
Great Crossing's top boys' shooter, Jacob Williams, finished 28th after tiebreakers with 280.
Model won the girls' team championship by a single digit over its Richmond rival, Madison Central, 1,990 to 1,989. Lafayette (1,963) was third, followed by SC (1,932) and Douglass (1,925).
Great Crossing (1,902) wound up in eighth, just behind Dunbar (1,924) and Madison Southern (1,923). Completing the roster of teams: Lexington Christian (1,888), Henry Clay (1,886), Woodford County (1,866), Lexington Catholic (1,863), Tates Creek (1,837) and Bryan Station (1,802).
Hope Moore of Madison Central was girls' champion with 291. The top local shooter was Amelia Castle of Scott County, whose 286 gave her sole possession of fifth.
Evelyn Johnson led Great Crossing in 32nd with a 277 card.
Other scores from county competitors:
Scott County boys – Nathaniel Reeves 279, Braydon Smith 278, Rett Doninger 277, T.J. Sobecki 275, Jayden James 273, Noah Sparks 270, Noah Martin 265, Jaxton James 264, Andrew Isaacs 264, Spencer Olding 262.
Great Crossing boys – Hunter Logan 277, Garrett Waldridge 275, Zac Coogle 274, Trenton Napier 272, Jackson Maino 271, Tristan Napier 269, Dillon McQueen 266, Liam Wilkerson 263, William Glass 263, Samuel Fueda 258, Conner Crisp 254.
Scott County girls – Sophie Norsworthy 281, Allison May 275, Taylor Conway 275, Sophia Prater 274, Aubrey Prater 273, Olivia Price 268, Samantha Ohnheiser 267, Raven Gilliam 262, Regan Gilliam 261, Sky Denham 252, Briella Rodgers 251.
Great Crossing girls – Catherine Schilder 274, Kymberlin Masino 273, Maddie Green 273, Emily Shipley 272, Jenna Bryant 270, Caroline Richardson 263, Kamorah Tillman 258, Andrea Shaw 254, Mikaylah Nolan 253, Brenna Otis 252, Savanah Johnson 237.