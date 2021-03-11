Great Crossing High School and Anne Mason Elementary archery teams won their divisions in the Northern Kentucky “Nockdown,” held Saturday in Georgetown.
GC edged Scott County by 59 points, 3,339-3,280, in the high school shoot. Anne Mason nosed out Northern, 2,756-2,719, in a field full of eager home teams.
Royal Spring placed second in the middle school division behind Elkhorn of Frankfort by a slim 3,170-3,154 margin. Georgetown Middle was third at 3,012.
Lucas Kinzer of Scott County shot 294 of a possible 300 to finished second in the high school individual standings, only four behind winner Paige Robbins of Simon Kenton, who is regarded as one of the top junior archers in the nation.
Hayden Davis was sixth for SC with 289. He was followed by three GC competitors in the next four spots as the Warhawks exhibited their depth on the way to victory.
Hannah Rowland, the third-place girl, led that charge in seventh overall with 288. Colton Howard (ninth, 285) and Hunter Logan (10th, 282) also gave Great Crossing a boost.
Harrison County had the top three shooters in the middle school division. Jayden James of Royal Spring topped the local contingent in sixth with a score of 280.
Sam Gross led GMS in seventh with 279, three spots head of the next RSMS entrant, Paul King (273). Scott County’s Sophia Prater, competing as an individual on the day, took 12th with a card of 271.
Following Anne Mason and Northern in the elementary team sweepstakes were Stamping Ground (2,453), Eastern (2,311), Creekside (1,940), Southern (1,806) and Western (1,518).
T.J. Sobecki was the county’s top elementary archer with 260 for Northern, second place in the division. Briella Rodgers led AME’s winning effort in third at 257, followed immediately by Northern’s Tinsley Smith (255) in fourth.
McCarron Stith shot 251 to finish sixth for Stamping Ground. Rounding out the top 10 in succession were Macy Williams of Anne Mason (eighth, 247), Evan Duvall of Anne Mason (245) and Hudson Rodgers of Creekside (244).
