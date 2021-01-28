After seeing the end of last season and the start of the current one screech to a halt due to the pandemic, local archers of all ages finally enjoyed getting back on the range Saturday in the Scott County Cardinal Classic.
It was a day of many happy returns for all, but particularly Scott County High School, Royal Spring Middle School and Anne Mason Elementary, which won the team titles in their age-specific divisions.
SCHS ruled the high school shoot by a slim six points over rival Great Crossing, 3,309 to 3,303. Community Christian Academy of Independence took third with 3,130, followed by Woodford County (3,077) and Lexington Catholic (3,060). Second squads from GCHS (2,931) and Lex Cath (2,759) rounded out the field.
Scott County senior Hayden Davis won the individual title with 290, edging out freshman teammate Braeden Gaines by a single point.
Ashanti Barber of Great Crossing was the leading Warhawk and the top girl with 288, in third place overall. That was one marker ahead of SC’s Lucas Kinzer in fourth.
Jada Behr rounded out the top five as the leading Lady Cardinal at 285, followed closely by a pair of GC girls, Emma Morrison (284) and Evelyn Johnson (283).
SC’s Darian Fitzpatrick finished in a tie for eighth with Shaun Lavin of Woodford County and Kyle Coffey of Rockcastle County at 282.
Wil Christopher was the top Great Crossing boy with 260.
Royal Spring (3,089) rolled to the middle school crown over Scott County Middle (2,965) and the Titans’ own second team (2,848). Georgetown Middle finished fourth with 2,793, in front of Bourbon County (2,627), the SCMS second team (2,559) and the RSMS third outfit (2,499).
Taylor Conway of Royal Spring shot 275 and tied the top score of Daniel Moore of Community Christian at the front of the middle school pack. Moore held the edge in 10s by a total of 14 to 10.
Ella Jewell of CCA was third at 273, narrowly ahead of a Royal Spring duo, Landon Kinzer (269) and Braydon Smith (268).
Sophia Prater of SCMS and Caleb Jaeger of Lexington Christian tied for sixth at 267, followed by Brody Brewer (264) of Royal Spring.
Top GMS shooters were Liam Wilkerson with 260 and Kymberlin Masino at 259. Kensington Skinner was the top girl for Royal Spring, also shooting 259, while Garrett Waldridge (258) led the SCMS boys’ roster.
Anne Mason picked up the elementary team title with 2,547, defeating Northern Elementary (2,446) and LCA (2,205).
Northern’s Aubrey Prater was individual winner with 266. Her teammate, Gabrielle Young, tied for second with Wyatt Shipwash of Community Christian at 250.
AME’s Briella Rogers (249) and Evan Duvall (248) rounded out the top five. Tinsley Smith of Northern snagged sixth with 241, trailed by Easton Justice (237) of LCA and an eighth-place between Anne Mason’s Macy Williams and Matthew Van Hagel of LCA at 235.
T.J. Sobecki (217) was the top boy for Northern.
