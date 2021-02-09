It'll be away from home, on a Wednesday afternoon in February, while trying to dodge an ice storm, but Georgetown College football – established 1893 – finally gets to kick off a new season.
GC is scheduled to launch its seven-game Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division schedule at University of the Cumberlands.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. A live stream is available through the UC Athletics website, cumberlandspatriots,com.
COVID-19 erased fall football at Georgetown for the first time since 1954, when the Tigers didn't field a team for the second consecutive autumn due to the Korean War.
GC also put its program on pause during World War II from 1942-45.
It will have been 452 days since GC last walked off the field. That was a memorable Saturday afternoon: The Tigers rallied from a 35-7 deficit in the second half to defeat Cumberland (Tennessee), 42-35, at Toyota Stadium.
Cumberlands won a 14-7 defensive struggle at Georgetown two weeks earlier. It was only the Patriots' sixth win in 33 tries in a series that dates back exactly one century to 1921.
The remainder of this spring's schedule will be played on Friday afternoons.
GC hosts Lindsey Wilson on Feb. 19, Campbellsville on March 12 and Bethel on March 19, all starting at 3:30 p.m.
Additional road games are at Cumberland (Feb. 26), Thomas More (April 2) and Pikeville (April 9).
NAIA playoffs will run into early May, featuring a mix of teams that elected to play in the fall and others that chose to wait until spring.
Mid-South was split, with the Florida-based Sun division playing a fall schedule, and the Bluegrass and Appalachian divisions waiting until the new year.
GC returns two senior quarterbacks, Zack Dampier and Hunter Krause, who combined for more than 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.
The Tigers' top receiver from that 5-5 squad, Jake Johnson (46 catches, 703 yards, 10 TD), is also back.
Hall of fame coach Bill Cronin, starting his 25th season at the helm, hopes for a more prolific running game this season. The Tigers averaged only 51 yards per game on the ground in 2019.
Top defensive returnees include senior defensive back Jon Beets, senior defensive lineman Sander Roksvag and junior linebacker Payton Standifer.
Cumberlands, coming off a 10-2 season, is expected to start a true freshman, Gavin Wilkinson, at quarterback. He'll have a veteran target in Darius Young (55 receptions, 832 yards in 2019).