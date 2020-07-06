Ejlay Cowherd’s Peoria All-Stars bowed out of The Basketball Tournament, an annual showcase for recent college graduates with a $1 million total first prize, but not before the Georgetown College star earned rave reviews for his unselfish, hard-nosed play at point guard.
Peoria fell to Herd That, a team made up largely of recent Marshall University stars, 80-65, in a game broadcast Sunday afternoon on ESPN.
Cowherd, an All-America point guard and key component of Georgetown’s 2019 NAIA national championship team, flirted with a triple-double before the national audience.
The Bardstown native finished with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
He also sacrificed his body to draw three offensive fouls.
Peoria, perhaps facing a disadvantage due to its relative unfamiliarity with one another in this quarantined edition of the second-annual TBT, simply couldn’t overcome the Herd’s hot outside shooting in the first half. Numerous 3-point bombs staked the green team to a double-digit lead at intermission.
Cowherd scored more than 1,000 points while concluding his GC career as the Tigers’ all-time assist leader for both the men’s and women’s programs.
Together with fellow juniors Chris Coffey and Jacob Conway, Cowherd staked Georgetown to five wins in seven days for its third national title two seasons ago. The Tigers narrowly lost only two games this past winter and were seeded No. 1 for a return trip to Kansas City when the national tourney was canceled in March.
