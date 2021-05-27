For every Battle of the Birds so far that may not have lived up to the hype or hopes, Monday’s long-awaited inaugural baseball clash between Scott County and Great Crossing at the end of year two finally shot the excitement meter into the red.
Cardinal red, that is. Down to its final out in the top of the seventh inning, SC served up consecutive two-run singles by Campton Martin to tie it and Aiden Lopez for the lead and an 8-6 win.
“In all the sports I played this was my goal. Football, we can’t lose to them. Baseball, basically the same thing,” said Martin, one of three SC seniors compared to 11 in the GC program. “We knew what we could do, and we came back, and we did it. There’s no more talking.”
Scott County (12-18) had the final word in a game of wild momentum swings. The Cardinals collected two runs in the second inning and another pair in the third, only to see the Warhawks rally with five in the fourth and an insurance marker in the fifth.
Back-to-back singles by the Cards’ other two recent graduates, Zane Patton and Chase Grigsby, christened the seventh and chased Warhawk ace Cole Traylor to ignite the comeback.
Ethan Miracle tucked another base hit between two outs before Martin dropped a flare into left field. Patton scored easily, and Grigsby’s headfirst slide beat the throw home by a hair.
”I probably tried to do too much (earlier in the game). I settled down and knew I had to make contact,” Martin said.
Then it was Lopez’s turn. The junior designated hitter entered the battle with only seven hits on the season, but his second of the rivalry game — a well-struck ball to center — is one that won’t be forgotten.
“I dream about that moment, getting up to bat with the game on the line,” Lopez said. “I was smiling the whole way. He hung me a curveball, and I just hit it up the middle.”
SC coach Scott Willard admittedly has managed a young team by gut feelings, and Monday was no exception. He shredded the original lineup card and filled out a new one to insert Lopez after pregame batting practice at the fieldhouse.
Lopez and Martin were the Cardinals’ only repeat hitters. Jaxon Saylor and Andrew Willhite matched them with two RBI apiece.
“We battled real hard. The toughness of our schedule I think kind of paid off for us at the end,” Willard said. “We didn’t give up and scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning. A lot of times that doesn’t happen.”
Zac Lyons and Grant Stewart each went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Great Crossing (17-10). Aidan Foster knocked in two.
Consecutive singles by Stewart, Foster, Drake Byrd, Colin Nicholson and Lyons turned the Warhawks’ 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 lead.
“You can’t quit until the last out, and nobody quit tonight. Both teams fought hard, and that’s what it’s all about,” GC coach Greg Stratton said. “We came right back and changed it. As I told them, four runs are nothing the way we’ve been swinging the bat. We’ve just got to stay within ourselves and keep going at it.”
Patton, who was SC’s winning pitcher in district donnybrooks with Frederick Douglass and Henry Clay, entered the game after Lyons’ tiebreaking hit.
Beniam Bond ripped his first pitch to a leaping Paul Garner, who flipped to Grigsby covering second base to nab the leaning baserunner for an inning-ending double play. It was a missed opportunity that haunted the Warhawks even after Lyons and Bond belted back-to-back doubles in the sixth to make it a two-run lead.
“It’s one of those things where they got a couple of bloop hits, and we hit the ball hard right at somebody, but that’s the name of the game. It all looks the same in the book,” Stratton said. “Our guys competed. (Scott County) competed. That’s what the game is supposed to be right there.”
Patton (3 2/3 innings, three hits, two strikeouts) retired GC in order after SC’s seventh-inning showcase.
“I wanted it so bad,” Patton said. “I was bugging Coach Willard every day last week saying, ‘You’ve got to let me throw. You’ve got to let me throw.’ You’ve got to get one out at a time, and then turn around and swing it. It’s the little things that make the difference in big games.”
Saylor’s walk and a hit by Lopez set the stage for Willhite’s two-run single in the second. Next inning, two errors sandwiched around a Garner double inflated the lead.
SC starter Joseph Garrison retired six in a row to supplement the bats, and an infield error likely cost him a double play before GC’s bats went bonkers.
“It felt like we were letting off the gas a little bit, because we had a four-run lead,” Lopez said. “We just had to keep our composure, put the ball in play and make something happen.”
