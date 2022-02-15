After 18 lead changes, 10 ties and countless emotional swings before a bipartisan, nearly full house at Scott County on Monday night, senior sharpshooter Tye Schureman simply wouldn't let Great Crossing lose.
Schureman's fourth 3-pointer of the night with 1:15 remaining put the Warhawks ahead to stay and anchored a run of 10 unanswered points at the finish to close out a 67-58 win and a regular-season sweep of the Cardinals.
Malachi Moreno pulled GC (22-6) even at 58 by hitting one of two free throws. That followed Jeremy Hamilton's determined drive straight at the 6-foot-10 Moreno to start a traditional 3-point play and give SC (9-15) its final lead of the night with 2:40 to play.
Christian Martin blocked a Scott County shot before Moreno corralled the rebound to set up Schureman's go-ahead bomb. GC later worked the ball inside to Vince Dawson III for a short jumper to make it a two-possession game and protected that advantage with a series of stops down the stretch.
Dawson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half after sitting out the entire second quarter with two fouls.
Schureman added 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Of equal importance, he fulfilled the assignment of shadowing SC's leading scorer, Nick Mosby, holding the junior to a dozen on 4-for-13 from the field.
Moreno dominated the paint with another double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, headlining the Warhawks' 32-19 advantage on the boards.
Isaiah Haynes (16 points) and JZ Middleton (14) led Scott County, which lost its third consecutive game in the series and has never beaten Great Crossing at home.
GC's final margin was the largest lead for either team. Each of the five previous meetings between the city rivals had been decided by double digits.
Both teams rained threes out of the gate. Haynes hit two and Middleton knocked down another to give SC a 9-5 lead. Schureman answered with his second to help GC find its footing.
Haynes' eight first-quarter points kept SC in front, 15-14, at the initial checkpoint. Hamilton joined Dawson in acquiring two early fouls.
Schureman was assessed a technical for taunting Haynes after knocking down his third 3-pointer early in the second period. Mosby drained the resulting free throws to knot the issue at 17.
Andrew Willhite, Larmarion McGrapth and Middleton each buried a go-ahead trifecta for the Cardinals down the stretch in the first half, Six key points off the bench from Christian Martin kept the Warhawks afloat and within two, 30-28, at the break.
Rejuvenated by Dawson's return and a overwhelming height advantage with Moreno and the 6-6 Jeremiah Godfrey in the paint, GC started the second half with a 17-7 run to lead by eight.
SC snapped back by scoring 14 of the next 18 points.
Hoops from Middleton and Mosby closed the gap to 49-45 at the end of the third period. After consecutive drives by Mosby, Haynes' stick-back furnished the Cards a 53-51 cushion with five minutes to go.
Godfrey's two free throws broke a 53-53 deadlock. GC, which struggled mightily from the line Saturday in a 64-57 loss to snap a six-game winning streak, went 12-for-15 against SC, which didn't miss in 11 tries.
Junius Burrell (nine points, three steals) also was instrumental in GC's two extended second-half defensive lockdowns.
For much more on the game, including comments from coaches Steve Page of GC and Tim Glenn of SC as well as Warhawk stars Schureman, Dawson and Moreno, please see Thursday's edition of the News-Graphic.