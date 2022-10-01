Shocking developments

Fans behind the end zone react to Ellis Huguely's 41-yard touchdown catch from Andrew Hickey on Friday night, perhaps equally thunderstruck by the ease of Scott County's 43-0 win over Great Crossing in the Battle of the Birds before an estimated crowd of 4,500.

 Brett Smith

After forcing three fumbles as a sophomore defensive contributor at Great Crossing two autumns ago, Da'Quis Brown gave up football to focus on basketball before last season. He didn't plan to play as a senior, either, after transferring to Scott County in mid-winter.

That all changed when SC coach Jim McKee offered Brown a uniform a few weeks after the start of summer workouts and put him in at wide receiver for a few fruitful September plays against Bryan Station and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

