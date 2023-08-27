Two minutes into the second quarter of Saturday night's football Battle of the Birds, Scott County trailed by a touchdown, hadn't scored a point and lined up 99 yards away from the end zone.
Yes, it was a punch in the mouth (or two, or three) SC admittedly wasn't expecting from cross-town challenger Great Crossing.
It was also a perfect situation for the Cards to unleash a punishing drive straight out of their standard operating procedure and send a message that this storm-delayed showdown would be business as usual.
SC scored on that drive – a veritable Ellis Huguely show – and every other full series for the duration of a 35-14 victory at Birds Nest Stadium.
Huguely finished with 189 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to earn Georgetown Community Hospital player of the game honors. Jacob Fryman polished off the other two scoring marches.
With Huguely (15 carries for 151 yards) and Fryman (24 carries for 137 yards) at the forefront, Scott County (2-0) stacked up 421 of its 492 total yards on the ground.
After Fryman's fumble on the first play from scrimmage led to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Clark to Hunter Moody and a quick GC lead, SC achieved payback in triplicate with a fumble recovery by Antonio Frye and interceptions by Justin Stevenson and Paul Garner.
Great Crossing (0-2) never got to run another offensive play after Garner picked off Clark with 10:19 remaining in the game. The Cardinals drained the clock with 13 consecutive runs and a kneel-down by quarterback Andrew Hickey.
Down by two scores after Scott County scored 21 points in a second-quarter span of three minutes and nine seconds, Great Crossing stayed alive thanks to Isaiah Johnson's 37-yard explosion to the SC 8 just out of the half.
Johnson finished the drive two plays later with a 4-yard, second-effort surge, and Jack Herald's extra point made it 21-14 with 9:28 remaining in the third quarter.
SC responded with an eight-play, 74-yard march. Separate 15-yard runs by Thomas Feickert and Huguely set up Huguely's 22-yard burst on a counter criss-cross with nary a green jersey in sight.
The Cardinals' defense made another stop to furnish Fryman's 4-yard insurance plunge with 11:19 to go. A pair of 24-yard chunk plays set the table: Fryman's run from midfield, then Hickey's strike to Lilly on third-and-12.
Luke Valencia's nine tackles headlined a restructured SC defense, with Ben Camp, Elijah Valencia and Jacob Blair leading a collective effort in the middle to compensate for the loss of senior star Ja'Sante Harmon to a season-ending knee injury.
Elijah “Boom” Fryman's fumble recovery delivered the early haymaker for Great Crossing's defense at the Scott County 42. Clark connected with Hunter Moody for 12 and 10 yards on consecutive plays to cap the drive, the latter a sliding catch in the end zone.
SC went back to its Fryman repeatedly on what had the look of a game-tying drive. Donald Quinn, Brosnan Santizo and Robbie Tackett buckled down with stops in the red zone, however, and Rylan Dykes blew up what was intended to be a halfback option pass from Huguely on fourth down.
The next trickery was courtesy of Caden Bays on a successful run to move the chains on a Great Crossing fake punt.
That drive reached the SC 30 before the Cards twice stopped Mike Pettigrew and forced an incomplete pass. The Warhawks downed Clark's pooch punt at the 2, and a sideline violation against SC backed it up half the distance to the cusp of the goal line.
Huguely rushed for 70 of the 99 yards on the Cardinals' eight-play, end-to-end excursion.
Frye's scoop and a 20-yard scamper by Timmy Emongo put Fryman in position for a 1-yard, go-ahead rush.
Stevenson picked off Clark in the right flat on a third-and-short. SC immediately went skyward in play action with Hickey, and Huguely made an adjustment to win a jump ball with Quinn at the 10-yard line before spinning away for the score.
Luke Valencia buried another fake punt try, this one by Pettigrew. Time and timeouts simply weren't on Scott County's side, with a run by Huguely tripped up at the GC 15 as time expired.
Scott County improved to 6-0 all-time in the series, with five regular-season wins and another in the 2021 playoffs.
The teams can no longer meet in the postseason. GC moved up to Class 6A and SC stayed in 5A this season due to the schools' current enrollments.
Zach Morris (12 tackles), Logan Clayton, Fryman and Peyton Mullannix were outstanding for GC's defense, which spent nearly 30 of the game's 48 minutes on the field. Scott County pounded out 28 first downs.
Pettigrew and Johnson combined for 25 carries and 137 yards.
After a severe thunderstorm knocked out electricity at the stadium and forced postponement Friday, more lightning and heavy rain delayed Saturday's start by 45 minutes.
An estimated crowd of 4,000 shrugged it off and packed the stadium for what turned out to be a perfect evening for football and a competitive game most of the way.
