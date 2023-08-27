Hangin' on

Scott County freshman Timmy Emongo is taken down by Great Crossing senior Elijah "Boom" Fryman during the Battle of the Birds on Saturday night. Emongo and the Cards mostly ran at will and pounded out a 35-14 victory, their sixth without a defeat in the series.

Two minutes into the second quarter of Saturday night's football Battle of the Birds, Scott County trailed by a touchdown, hadn't scored a point and lined up 99 yards away from the end zone.

Yes, it was a punch in the mouth (or two, or three) SC admittedly wasn't expecting from cross-town challenger Great Crossing.

