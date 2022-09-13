Rather than practice between their second and third matches a span of about 63 hours, Scott County spent more time on team-building activities than specific strategy for dealing with Great Crossing on the eve of their fourth-annual Battle of the Birds.
Judging from the way a sometimes beleaguered defense ascended to a new level and maybe even exceeded the sum of the parts Saturday morning, that approach worked perfectly.
Led by second-half defensive saves from Bryce Alan 'BA' Thornsbury and Leah Willoughby and a customary tireless effort from Kennedy Kanavy in front of the frame, SC stayed undefeated in the cross-town series with a 1-0 win on its home turf.
“Obviously crosstown rival, it's a great win,” Thornsbury said. “I'm proud of the team because we really showed up, and we've been showing up the past couple games.”
It was clear from a back-and-forth first half that whichever flock found the net first would enjoy a substantial advantage. Kelsie Hall took care of that detail for Scott County (6-5-2), burying a rocket from around the 18-yard line with 28:16 remaining.
Both defenses shone brightly down the stretch. Junior goalkeeper Kamorah Tillman kept Great Crossing (7-3) alive by slapping down Daelyn Morrison's penalty kick after Hall was knocked down in the box.
Later it was Thornsbury and Willoughby — stationed at the right post on separate corner kicks — being in the right place at the right time to eliminate what Kanavy (12 saves) couldn't.
“That was so stressful,” Willoughby said. “When it went off her hands, I was right there and it was like, 'Oh, crap, they're gonna score,' so I just kicked it out.”
SC's strategy was to mark GC's leading scorer Kaylee Tyson with Kendall Dyk and secondary threat Seaton Hockensmith with Thornsbury, occasionally switching assignments when the Warhawks found ways to reroute traffic in their attacking third.
Cards' coach Carson Reynolds said he didn't fully disclose the game plan until after his team warmed up prior to the match.
“We didn't have a lot of time to prepare for them, but I'd watched them play a couple times and knew Kaylee was their stud,” Reynolds said. “It was like stop her but let someone else beat us. Kendall, she worked her butt off all day.”
That defense by committee already was missing Summer Scariot to illness and lost its most physical presence when Kate Evans tweaked her knee on a slide tackle and checked out early in the second half.
Thornsbury, Kate Schindler and Grace Moore combined to disrupt one of Tyson's most dangerous runs shortly thereafter. The final touch nearly resulted in an own-goal.
Otherwise, most of Tyson and Hockensmith's touches down the stretch were on the far edge of the scoring box as the Cards' collectively forced shots from tough angles.
“They clogged up the middle and marked our best players,” GC coach Minyoung Bowling said. “We tried to do some things to mess that up, and I think we did for the most part second half. Sometimes you just get unlucky and shots go wide.”
Thornsbury cleaned up in front of the net after Tori Skaggs' one-timer off a Meredith Turner corner kick eluded Kanavy's grasp. Willoughby made her game-saver after Kanavy dove to deny Gracie Gordon.
SC has watched its junior keeper anchor three prior shutouts and lead the state in saves for most of the season, but they had her back more assertively than ever against GC.
Audrey Keeth and Kaelynn Willouhgby also turned in key defensive shifts and put a stop to Great Crossing threats in the second half.
“That's what I told them in the huddle. We had the ball more on the defensive side, and we were able to clear it out,” Thornsbury said. “Rather than (Kanavy) coming and saving us every time, we were all out there working our butts off. I just think collectively in the back we were solid. Even with Summer out and Kate getting hurt, it just worked. We were able to push and finish the game.”
Track and field standout Thornsbury has been both a scorer and a stopper for SC this season. There was no doubt about where she was needed Saturday.
“She's kind of that utility tool where she will play anywhere,” Reynolds said. “A game like that where they have such pace going forward, losing Kate, I needed BA in the back. She was begging me to play up. It was one of those where I couldn't risk it.”
The Cardinals moved above the .500 mark for the first time this season with five matches remaining and improved to 3-0-1 all-time against the Warhawks. Last season's match was a 2-2 deadlock.
“I was really proud of our defense, because Summer's out, and then Kate got hurt. I usually don't play center back,” Willoughby said. “I think we really played as a team in the back. I know we really wanted to beat 'em bad, and we just came out there and showed what we had.”
SC produced most of the scoring chances early with GC unleashing its best in the closing stages of a first-half stalemate.
Hall and Kennedy Harmon tested Tillman out of the gate. Kanavy countered by punching out a direct kick from Gordon, closely followed by a rolling stop against Tyson from 30 yards.
Evans and Dyk each had a deflection deep in their defensive territory in the final minute of the half.
“Any time you get a rivalry game, it's all about emotions. Sometimes you try so hard and it gets into your head. For this young team, our best player, it got into her head,” Bowling said. “We were trying to move her around to see if we could open up some lanes. We definitely had our opportunities. We just didn't do it.”
Scott County has won or tied five of its past six matches with key district dates against Bryan Station, Sayre and Henry Clay upcoming.
“That last 10 minutes felt like two hours,” Reynolds said. “Overall I thought it was a great team performance. (Kanavy) continues to bail us out at times, but the team defense was solid, I thought by everyone in the back.”
The loss ended a three-game run for Great Crossing in which it outscored its opponents by a combined total of 17-1.
“I told them you need to feel the hurt so that you know how it feels,” Bowling said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.