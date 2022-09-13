Saved the win

Leah Willoughby of Scott County makes a crucial defensive stop just in front of the goal in the late stages of Saturday's 1-0 girls' soccer win over Great Crossing.

 Kal Oakes
Rather than practice between their second and third matches a span of about 63 hours, Scott County spent more time on team-building activities than specific strategy for dealing with Great Crossing on the eve of their fourth-annual Battle of the Birds.
 

