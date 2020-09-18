Friday night at Birds’ Nest Stadium looked like a hundred other Scott County football games in the modern era, and that’s a credit to Great Crossing.
The Cardinals scored mostly at will in a 49-18 victory. The Warhawks pulled a fair share of big plays out of their sleeve, fought until the horn, and made it clear they belonged on the same field.
Scott County (2-0) simply flaunts more weapons in its nest at the moment, and those big-play Cards took turns building the highlight reel against in the second-annual showcase against the city rival.
Montago Jones and Campton Martin each rushed for three touchdowns. Jones carried 25 times for 219 yards and three touchdowns and was named Galvin’s offensive player of the game for the second straight week. In addition to his 83 yards, Martin picked off his third pass in two games.
Zane Patton completed seven of nine passes for 80 yards and his first varsity passing touchdown, a 12-yard strike to Kam Lay.
Seven of Scott County’s eight possessions ended in a touchdown, including three to build a 21-0 lead out of the gate. Martin sandwiched scores of 15 and 3 yards around Patton’s play-action strike to Lay.
This year, though, Great Crossing (0-2) didn’t stay on the canvas.
Drake Byrd’s kick return past midfield ignited the Warhawks’ initial scoring drive. Kaspen Colbert punctuated the match with a 2-yard TD run, and it was 21-6 with 9:21 to play in the half.
SC promptly marched 72 yards in 11 plays. Martin completed his first-half hat trick with an 8-yard scoring scamper at the 5:41 mark.
Back stormed GC on the right arm of senior quarterback Jake Broughton, who hit Jacob Coulter in stride for a 67-yard score.
Broughton finished 10-for-22 for 120 yards. Coulter caught five for 88. Kalib Perry, last year’s starting quarterback, grabbed four more for 26 of his 70 all-purpose yards.
Perry, a junior with four Division I offers, made even more noise on defense, where his astonishing 24 tackles (11 solo) earned Georgetown Community Hospital defensive player of the game honors.
It consistently required more than one Warhawk to tackle Jones, who barreled from seven yards away with 1:07 left and staked SC to a 35-12 halftime lead.
Great Crossing drove to the Scott County 30 in those waning seconds, but a throw to the end zone fell incomplete.
Having deferred its option after winning the pre-game coin toss, GC drew first blood with an impressive series to start the second half. That seven-play, 70-yard sequence ended in Broughton’s 7-yard keeper for another score.
The Warhawks other three drives in the half ended on downs, with Martin’s interception, and on Paul Garner’s blindside sack with GC threatening to score as time expired.
Garner, a sophomore, also enlivened the offense with four catches for 45 yards.
A.J. Young led the Scott County defense with nine tackles and combined with Martin to block a first-quarter punt.
The teams combined for 841 yards in an emotional game that saw 22 penalties. Sixteen of those were against the Cards for 172 yards.
Last year’s crowd of more than 7,000 was kept to a fraction of that – roughly 1,200 immediate family members of players, musicians, cheerleaders and dancers – due to COVID-19 restrictions. Combined with the clear, crisp conditions, it felt like a traditional Friday night under the lights.
Thousands more were given the opportunity to watch on NFHS Network or listen via the News-Graphic website. Multiple watch parties were held in the county, including a drive-in experience at Harmony Christian Church.
There’s a chance the teams could meet again in the Class 5A district playoffs. Scott County hosts Frederick Douglass next Friday night with the likely top seed in November on the line.
This story will be updated.