Only one of Great Crossing's prior volleyball wins over Scott County was of the straight-sets variety, and Tuesday night surely didn't feel like a clean sweep.
The Warhawks fought through a set point for the Cardinals in the second set and a four-point deficit midway through the third to grasp their fifth consecutive victory without a loss in the series by margins of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-21.
“Before the game in the locker room, we got together and we talked and said it's just any other team,” said junior outside hitter Libby Erwin, who was a force all over the court with nine kills and 15 digs. “If we just treat it like any other team and play like we normally do, then we've got it. We reminded ourselves of that in the huddle after the first set, so I think that's what really helped us.”
With GC (19-7) nursing injuries that sidelined two of its most experienced players and SC (13-8) flaunting four seniors in its regular rotation, there were hints that this could be the Cards’ year.
The second set was Scott County's golden opportunity to put those plans into motion. A swing of three consecutive points, capped by a block from Emily Sue Watts, gave the Cards a 24-23 edge.
Makiyah Justice answered with a block to dodge that speed bump, and two side outs sealed the set. Justice redirected a dig by Kate Rush to prolong the game-winning point.
“I love playing Scott County. It's always fun,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “They've got a ton of talent. That's a great team. A couple things just went our way. I was expecting to be here until 11 o'clock.”
The Warhawks rode that momentum briefly into the third set, with big swings from Erwin and Justice anchoring a 5-1 start.
Long runs and sharp turns remained the rule. Makenzie Peters twice set Watts to trigger the SC turnaround, and Melanie McClanahan's kill from the right edge furnished the Cards an 8-6 lead.
“Just a lack of consistency and learning to grow through those moments,” SC coach Michael Ortman said of the Cards' ups and downs. “Consistency matters. Small details matter. We talk about it all the time. Small details are gonna win in this game. It could be one point here, one point there.”
Great Crossing grabbed the next five points, fueled by Delaney Waldridge's ace and a kill from Erwin, before SC climbed on the shoulders of Grace Gindling and Haleigh Pearson and went on a 7-0 binge.
Erwin's freshman sister Emily, whose rocket to the back left corner clinched the opening set, also was instrumental in the third-set comeback for the Warhawks along with junior Kennedy Wagoner.
“We've got a little bit of a formula going here,” Ivetic said. “We're on I don't know what number different lineup. We've been making adjustments, changes due to injuries, but the thing that's been consistent is these kids work their tails off every day. They come into the gym ready to get better every single day.”
The third set was tied at 17, 18 and 19, lastly on a kill by Watts, before Rush's block led to a Libby Erwin spike that put the Warhawks in front for good.
Mikayla Adkins won the next one at net for GC to set up the point of the match. Delaney Waldridge and Libby Erwin each raced well beyond the back line to dig a would-be kill from Watts and set up a Wagoner winner.
“I feel like the two of them spent time on the back wall than the court there in the third set,” Ivetic said. “We practiced relentless pursuit, They stayed in the play and went all the way through. What more can you ask?”
McClanahan revived SC with a kill before Wagoner echoed it to set up match point. The younger Erwin ended it fittingly with her sixth rip of the evening.
Emily Erwin, Wagoner (five kills), Ryann Livingston (11 digs) and Alexis Everman (seven assists) all made huge contributions in their first varsity match against the cross-town rival.
“Sometimes they just come in randomly, and they do their job and they do it well,” Libby Erwin said. “I think we're just proud of each other for everything we've done, and we're really good at working together.”
Rush served her 69th ace to pad her GC single-season record, recently taken over from 2022 graduate Morgan Caba. She also doled out 21 assists. Waldridge matched Libby Erwin with 15 digs.
Likewise, Jayla Harris and Peters hustled to extend countless points for Scott County.
“We fought hard. Both teams played really well, I think, and that made it fun,” Rush said. “We've had a bunch of injuries, but I think the team does really well playing together. We play all sorts of different combinations every practice, so I think that really helps the new people coming in. It helps it all work better.”
SC won the freshman and junior varsity matches and inched out to leads of 2-0 on a Grace Wells ace and 4-2 on an Amy McClure block in the main event.
The Warhawks' ability to extend points in the back to fuel finishes from Justice, Rush and Libby Erwin above the net was instrumental in the decisive 10-4 run that followed.
Gindling's ace pulled the Cards even at 13 before the Warhawks retaliated, then took six straight points on Justice's serve.
“I think the biggest thing has been our scrappiness on defense,” Ivetic said. “We played Dunbar, who's No. 6 in the state. We took a set off them, and their coach was so frustrated because they have two of the best hitters in Central Kentucky, and they could not put a ball down on us.”
There's the chance of an October rematch in the 11th Region tournament, where Great Crossing is defending champion and Scott County hasn't ventured since 2015. Both teams are set up as the No. 2 seed in their respective districts.
“All credit to them. They've got a great team going forward,” Ortman said. “I think we've got to make a choice where we're gonna be in terms of those small details and just attacking every day and try to get better. Keep working on that culture and that mindset of value the small reps regardless of the outcome.”
And GC's immediate challenge after improving to 11-2 in its past 13 matches?
“It's going to be tough to make lineup decisions,” Ivetic said. “We've got a lot of kids playing well.”
