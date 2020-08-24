It's probably no surprise that a graduate student in the University of Kentucky's athletic training program has met football stars Lynn Bowden Jr. and Josh Paschal or has only a thin degree of separation from Benny Snell Jr. and Kash Daniel.
The thread that connects those newly minted UK legends with Hannah Clayton goes beyond being stretched, taped, or treated for today's aches and pains. It is a link of which they may be reminded long after the crowds cease cheering, when the players gaze at the wall above the mantle or in a so-called man cave.
In addition to her studies and her related work with Scott County High School athletes, Clayton has rapidly gained notoriety for her pencil sketches of Wildcat football heroes.
Colorful, impeccably detailed, almost indistinguishable at a distance from the photographs that inspired them, Clayton's commissioned renderings met their new owners via in-person delivery this spring and summer.
“I've always been into drawing,” Clayton said. “I did a little painting too when I was younger. All through high school I would take art classes. I drew a lot of animals. I drew a lot of horses. I didn't start drawing people until late my senior year.”
Clayton, a multi-sport athlete with a preference for soccer, started drawing some of her favorite baseball players — Bryce Harper, Derek Jeter, Xander Bogaerts — for her own amusement. Friends would admire each finished product and give her another player to draw.
Soccer became less fun and more of a job in college. She quit the sport and chose to focus on her academics, but that left a significant void in the areas of recreation and stress management.
“I played a little tennis in college too, just to have something else to do,” Clayton said. “When I stopped playing soccer, I didn't really know what I wanted to do, so I got into athletic training. I spent a lot of time with my education that way. I just needed something else to do outside of school to keep my mind busy, so that's when those colored pencil portraits came in.”
The North Carolina native relocated to Big Blue Nation in 2019, attended her first game at Kroger Field in September and quickly caught the fever.
“I worked a UK football game just as a volunteer opportunity,” Clayton said. “I remember watching their intro video, and I saw the 'Bring It’ poster with the schedule and everything. I said, 'Oh, that looks really cool. I think I could draw something kind of like that.'”
She started with a picture of homegrown hero and defensive captain Kash Daniel, although with the demands of school and work, it wasn't completed until Clayton went home for Christmas break.
During that vacation, Clayton found herself glued to the screen for UK's unforgettable, last-minute Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech, engineered by a certain all-purpose star turned emergency quarterback.
“I thought it would be wrong to not draw Lynn. I just had to draw Lynn Bowden,” she said. “So I did that over break and finished it the end of January, early February. I posted that on my art Instagram page and tagged him in it. He saw that and posted it on his story and followed me and liked it and everything.”
Clayton thought that 15-minute brush with fame might be the end of the interaction with Bowden. Imagine her surprise when she clicked the mailbox in her app and found a greeting from the centerpiece of UK's most successful run in recent memory.
“He messaged me one day, 'Hey, could you draw a picture for me? I would pay you for it.' I was like, yes, of course,” Clayton said. “That was how that kind of segued into drawing for UK football players. Lynn Bowden was the one to kind of give me my big break, I guess.”
Paschal, well known to fans for his inspirational comeback from cancer, also asked to be the subject of a sketch. With COVID-19 wiping out Scott County's entire spring sports season and significantly delaying and shortening summer workouts, Clayton had ample time to meet the rising demand.
She finished Bowden's art around the time the Las Vegas Raiders selected him in the NFL draft. He took what was essentially the final hand-off of his UK career outside of his apartment in Lexington.
“He pulled up in his fancy car and came out and met me, so that was really neat. I didn't talk to him a whole lot,” Clayton recalled. “Then Josh stopped by my apartment after practice one morning. We talked about football and what we thought was going to happen with the SEC and everything. We talked about high school football a little bit. My roommate works at Bryan Station, so he asked 'Who's better at football? We both just looked at each other and said Scott County.”
Although not at the specific request of Benny Snell Jr., Clayton has been commissioned to draw UK's all-time leading rusher, now entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I'm hoping to get a little bit of attention if I tag him in it, bombard him a little bit,” Clayton said. “I've had some other inquiries and things, but nothing super serious yet.”
Clayton starts her process by printing out a black-and-white photograph of each player.
“I draw a grid on it and measure out how many squares it's going to be to fit the bigger piece of paper. You don't want to have a lot of extra space on the paper,” she explained. “I start with a pencil sketch, just kind of making sure all the proportions are right. Then I go back in with colored pencil and layer it up to make sure all the color gradients are together.”
Most of the drawings are colored pencil. While the color is remarkably lifelike, Clayton said her process is to “wing it.”
“I just started trying to do a little bit more with the background, so I like to do a little bit of watercolor. Just some paint and then bleed it out with water,” she added. “For me, I'm very detail-oriented, so it's easy for me to zone in on really small details. That's a little bit easier to do than looking at the entire big picture. It's easy to focus on the lines and the shapes of what I'm drawing instead of looking at it like, 'Oh, I'm drawing an arm.' It's just, 'Here's how this shadow fits with this highlight' and stuff like that.”
Selecting the right photo for a model is a priority. Bowden's portrait contained one peripheral challenge.
“If you zoom in on the picture, you can see a guy standing on Kroger Field in the reflection on the helmet,” Clayton said. “I try to draw pretty much what I see in the photo. It's really hard for me to make up stuff as I go.”
Clayton has agreed to a few smaller commission drawings for family and friends. A few other UK personalities have inquired, and she is hopeful those will come to fruition.
To a person, they ask one obvious question: Have you considered this as a career path?
Not at this point. After graduation, Clayton would like to use her athletic training acumen at the collegiate level.
“I was always told that in college, because people would see those portraits that I was drawing. 'Are you an art major? Why are you doing athletic training?'” she said. “But I just never saw myself getting known for my art, and I never saw myself making a lot of money off that, so I wanted to do something that I really enjoyed and really loved. I love athletic training.”
If nothing else, Clayton has been able to sharpen her jaw-dropping skills in a lifetime activity at a time when it was never more sorely needed.
“I don't know how many hours it takes. I haven't sat down and counted them all up,” Clayton said. “It's been definitely nice to have something to work on.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.