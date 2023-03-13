Reds Fantasy Camp

Kevin Conrad of Georgetown was front and center for a presentation by hall of fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman at Cincinnati Reds Fantasy Camp on January 17 in Goodyear, Arizona.

 Mike Janes/Reds Hall of Fame
Kevin Conrad has lived the dream of every 10-year-old who ever loved baseball, celebrated and agonized with one big-league team, and idolized the players who gave that franchise its brand identity.
 

