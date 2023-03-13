Kevin Conrad has lived the dream of every 10-year-old who ever loved baseball, celebrated and agonized with one big-league team, and idolized the players who gave that franchise its brand identity.
Under the discerning eyes of those celebrated Cincinnati Reds, Conrad got to swing the lumber, sling the leather and hurl the horsehide to his heart's content, all while wearing the officially licensed uniform they made famous.
In lighter moments, he had the chance to sit by a bonfire under the desert moon, secure their signatures and hear their tales of glories past.
Never mind the price tag and never mind that the Scott County resident recently hit the milestone birthday of 60. Some of us take our vacations to Walt Disney World or the Grand Ole Opry. Conrad now has taken a twice-in-a-lifetime trip and turned back the clock in a manner that leaves men of a certain age green — or red — with envy.
For the second consecutive winter, Conrad traveled to Goodyear, Arizona, to attend a week-long Major League Baseball fantasy camp at the Reds' spring training facility.
“I retired from Toyota last year, and the first year my family gave me this as a retirement gift,” said Conrad, who is also familiar to fans of the Scott County girls’ basketball team as public address announcer at home games. “The problem is you go there once, you want to go again.”
It's a happy problem. For a hefty cover charge — according to the camp website, packages start at $5,100 for rookie campers, with a $500 savings if you've attended in the past five years — 144 enthusiasts converge and get a taste of 'The Show' with their favorite team.
There are few prerequisites except for having achieved at least the age of 30. No baseball experience is necessary, although a reasonable level of physical fitness is encouraged. The grind is real.
“Typically you check in on a Saturday. There's a cocktail reception, a welcome dinner and all that,” Conrad said. “Then Sunday you go to the camp, and in the morning you basically have different stations you go to on the fields, and the coaches are watching you. At lunchtime they're actually having a draft, and then Sunday afternoon you play your first game.”
In this case, the coaches are household names to their charges. Past camps featured members of the Big Red Machine who won back-to-back World Series rings at the expense of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in 1975 and '76.
With the passage of time, those Cincinnati legends have handed the torch to representatives of the 1990 team that swept the vaunted Oakland Athletics for the ultimate prize.
“My coaches were Chris Sabo and Glenn Braggs, so I had two 1990 World Series champions,” Conrad said. “Last year I had Ron Robinson and Todd Benzinger.”
Sabo, a three-time all-star, batted a phenomenal .563 with two home runs in that World Series. He has most recently been head coach at the University of Akron.
Lexington native and 1975 Reds rookie Doug Flynn is commissioner of the camp. Joel Youngblood (“I swear if you saw him you would think, 'Oh my gosh, he could still play,'” Conrad said) and ageless Jim Maloney still mill around each January.
Any credentials still make those ex-Reds larger than life to Conrad, who grew up 30 miles from the old Riverfront Stadium in Aurora, Indiana.
“As a kid I grew up with the '75 and '76 Reds. If you came to my house, my basement is all '75, '76 Reds,” Conrad said. “Obviously I was alive with the '90. My wife, Reni, was pregnant with our first child, our son.”
Arizona's endless summer climate, almost always conducive to the camp, didn't fully cooperate this year.
“The problem was we had two days of rain, so we did a little bit in an indoor hitting facility,” Conrad said. “They moved all the things out, and we caught some and we hit some. That was kind of where they got to observe us.”
Weather backed up the schedule and put the older campers' stamina to the test.
“We did two days of tripleheaders,” Conrad daid. “I think they were six or seven-inning games. You play everybody, and then there's a single-elimination tournament. My team got to the semifinals and got beat by one run.”
Being in the title game would have presented Conrad with one more surreal experience that is sure to resonate with any generational Reds fan.
“(Hall of fame broadcaster) Marty Brennaman and Doug Flynn call the game over the loudspeaker,” Conrad said. “It is so cool.”
Conrad fell somewhere in the middle on the life experience spectrum among his fellow campers. At least one of the players was older than Brennaman, who is 80, and Maloney, 82.
“You've got rookies and you've got much older people. You have to be 30. I think you have to be 35 to pitch,” Conrad said. “You have guys throwing 80 (miles per hour) down to 50 or 40. There was one guy who pitched against me who was 83, 84 (years old). He could hit the strike zone, but it came in like a softball.”
Separated by decades from his brief college baseball career, then a few years in a softball league with his colleagues at Toyota, Conrad invested some time and money before his trip to get ready.
Scott County baseball coach Scott Willard set up Conrad with one of his assistants, Terry Smith, who put his arm, legs and reflexes through the paces for a couple of 30-to-45-minute sessions per week.
“I don't do much exercise. I'm 60 years old, so I don't do a lot. I don't want to hurt myself, and I don't want to look like a fool,” Conrad said. “I had a lot of anxiety last year, not knowing anybody and not knowing how it was all gonna play out. This year I was much more comfortable and more relaxed.”
Fantasy camp isn't the first time Conrad had an audience with his heroes.
His initial experience was a half century ago, and it involved perhaps the biggest star of all.
“I'm a huge Pete Rose fan. He's probably not morally the best person, but he's probably the best person as far as taking what talent he had and maximizing it,” Conrad said. “He came and spoke at my peewee football banquet when I was 10. I still have the program that he signed. He sat on the back of a truck for hours as we all got our picture taken one by one with him, and I still have it.”
Being within arm's length of yesteryear's heroes has encouraged Conrad to get serious about his souvenirs once again.
“They're really cool about signing stuff. I decided I wanted to start collecting balls for the '90 team. I've got quite a few of them,” Conrad said. “I have bats signed by the '75 Great Eight. I have their store-endorsed gloves. I've got cards. I've got all kinds of stuff.”
Among the collectibles at so-called “Baseball Heaven” are authentic home and away uniforms.
In addition to the major league experience and instruction, the sessions on the other side of the fence are equally unforgettable.
“It's like a club. Everybody's so nice. You'd never know these guys were big-time ball players back in the day,” Conrad said. “They have a bull session with players in the clubhouse. This was Marty's second year. He just goes and hangs out. We got to ask Marty questions.”
The Reds also bring another lighthearted wrinkle well known to baseball lifers: A kangaroo court, where minor infractions are ticketed and adjudicated for all your teammates to see and pile on.
“You better not do anything stupid, because you'll get called out, and you have to pay money. This year I didn't get fined, but last year I did,” said Conrad, whose infraction was accidentally typing in ‘44’ instead of ‘14’ when requesting to have Rose’s number.
Between the texture of the grass and dirt, the smell of tobacco or bubble gum and the crack of the bat and pop in the glove, baseball is a foolproof time machine by its very nature.
Walk between those lines, as the motion picture “Field of Dreams” famously portrayed, and you become young again.
“When you get out on the field, it takes you back to where you were,” Conrad sald. “I was always a chatter, always pumping up guys, and I just started doing it. It's as if 'x' number of years haven't passed and I'm still in the game kinda thing. It's really cool that way. I really enjoy that part of it.”
Enough to do it again next year?
Conrad isn't certain. This year's trip conflicted with an accounting course he started teaching at Georgetown College. He was able to give the first week's lessons remotely from his hotel room.
“I was like, 'Well, am I gonna go back? I'm not sure,'” Conrad said. “And then once we're there I'm like, 'Man, I can't believe I even thought of not going back.'”