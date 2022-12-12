As was the case last winter, when Great Crossing finally kicked down the door and completed its inevitable climb to 41st District boys' basketball supremacy, the third time was also the charm for the Warhawks this year as co-host of the Billy Hicks Classic.
GC survived giving away a 17-point lead and squirted away from relentless Holy Cross Covington, 77-62, in Friday night's semifinal on its own home court before boat-racing Frederick Douglass, 78-60, for the title Saturday afternoon at Scott County.
The latter result made the Warhawks a perfect 5-0 all-time in their geographic rival's gym and sealed the historic juxtaposition of the tournament's new namesake passing GC players the prize that SC hoisted 18 times during his matchless tenure.
“It's nice to have a legend handing us the trophy for the first Billy Hicks Classic. We're excited,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “This was our first goal. The second goal is our kids want to win 25 during the regular season. We've got a tough schedule. Coach didn't make it easy on 'em. But I said going into the season if we could be 5-1 at this point then we would've had a heck of a first two weeks.”
Great Crossing delivered the equivalent of a first-round knockout against Frederick Douglass (3-2). The Warhawks scored moments after 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno won the opening tap.
Barely more than six minutes into what was expected to be a battle — the Broncos beat the Warhawks in each of the past three seasons, including last year's semifinal round at the Classic — six different GC players had scored and contributed to a lead of a baker's dozen at 17-4.
“Defense was the key at the beginning,” said junior forward Jeremiah Godfrey, one of five Warhawks in double figures with 12 points. “I thought they were going to be shooting the ball better, but we closed out and played good defense.”
Vince Dawson III knocked down a foul-line jumper to beat the first-quarter horn and make it 20-6, That margin grew to 37-18 at the end of a first half in which the Broncos aired out 13 3-pointers and missed them all.
All those highlights paled by comparison to the third quarter, when Godfrey and Moreno combined for an unheard-of five dunks in a four-minute span to etch a series of exclamation points and widen the gap to 59-33.
Godfrey's three haymakers were a natural hat trick, to borrow from the hockey lexicon: A breakaway tomahawk after his own steal, a clean-up after an offensive rebound, and a backdoor cut with a perfectly timed leap to jam a pinpoint lob from Christian Martin.
“The first one got me going, my adrenaline rushing, and then the put-back dunk I saw it come off the rim, so I just had to put it back, And then the (alley) oop, I just felt it,” Godfrey said. “I knew I had to showcase my talents and provide more to the team.”
No stranger to the rim-rocking finish, Moreno supplied two more before quarter's end. And while Page acknowledged he's never seen such a streak in a high school game, he knows his team's size and athleticism are the recipe for it.
“It's funny, because I was just saying after last night's game we're the worst lob throwing team on the face of the earth,” Page said. “We want to throw more, because those guys do a good job of finishing, especially Jeremiah. He's so athletic, jumps out of the gym, so it was good to see him do that.”
Douglass scored 10 consecutive points in one segment of the fourth quarter to make the end result appear miles closer than it probably should have been.
In his return to the starting lineup, sophomore point guard Junius Burrell combined a season-high 17 points with five assists.
“We had fun. We're trying to really preach we over me. It was great to see five kids from 10 to 17 in double figures.,” Page said. “Junius had his best game of the year. We talked to him a lot about don't let them speed you up.”
Moreno matched Burrell with 17 points to go along with 13 rebounds — GC won that category by a vast 38-24 margin — and five blocked shots.
Dawson dropped 11 points, five assists and four rebounds, while senior DJ Blunt tallied 10 points. Gage Richardson and Martin joined Blunt and Burrell (twice) in GC's 3-point parade, but the Warhawks' bread-and-butter was 25-for-39 accuracy inside the arc.
“We're gonna go as far as our defense takes us. We defended in the first half. The second half wasn't as good, but if we defend, we can play with anybody in the state. We've got good enough players,” Page said. “We've got Tre and Malachi who are difference-makers night in and night out, and it makes those two so much better that they can't focus on just those two, Gage is gonna get you, or Christian or Junius or Jeremiah of DJ is gonna get you. That's what makes us so good. We have so many kids that it's hard to focus in on one or two.”
Kai Simpson led all scorers with 24 points for Frederick Douglass. Noah Jones (nine), Logan Busson (eight) and Jack Ngog (seven) were next in line.
Conspicuously absent from that list were two of the three stars from the Broncos' semifinal win over Scott County. Aveion Chenault was shut out until the fourth quarter, while Armelo Boone played only 4½ minutes before leaving with an apparent hip injury and did not score.
“We just wanted to get up and trap (Simpson) on ball screens and then switch everything else,” Page said. “The two big plays were the two charges we took on Melo, because that brought him out of the game in the first half. I'm proud of Gage and Christian. The other night, Christian got out of the way of a charge, and tonight he stuck his head in there.”
Moreno, Godfrey and Dawson were all-tournament selections for Great Crossing, joined by Simpson, Chenault and Boone from Frederick Douglass.
Fortunately for the Warhawks, the Broncos weren't able to replicate the Indians' second-half scare from the previous night.
GC led 42-25 after consecutive put-backs by Moreno and Dawson before a 23-10 run had Holy Cross down by only four points entering the fourth quarter.
Three-pointers by Jacob Meyer, who was good as advertised with 34 points, and Matthew Dreas knotted it at 54 with 6:47 to play.
“You can't let him see the rim. In the first and second quarter we were doing pretty good. He didn't really start hitting buckets until the end of the second quarter, and then once he saw the rim it was way harder to contend with,” Dawson said of Meyer. “We've been in those situations all last year, up 15 at half, and then usually we let 'em come back and have to fight to keep playing. We've got a bad habit of that.”
Dawson broke the tie to launch a crucial 7-0 response from GC, one that continued with a Moreno 3-point play.
The Warhawks' one-two punch took over with a combined 19 of their team's 23 points in the fourth quarter. Dawson ended with 23 points and four assists, while Moreno bagged 21 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.
“I knew they would make a little bit of a run. Gage made a three early in the second half and I said OK, we might be fine, but then third quarter they got every loose ball,” Page said. “I told them coming into the game he's gonna get his. He's a really good player. You look at the stat sheet, we held him to less than 50 percent efficiency, meaning the shots he took he could have combined for 73 points, and we kept him to 34. So that's not a terrible job on him."
Burrell added 10 points and Richardson and Martin eight apiece, with the latter named player of the game for his early spark. GC led 17-9 after the opening stanza and 38-23 at the half.
Great Crossing will have to stay tournament tough. After their district home game Tuesday against Western Hills, the Warhawks will face Spencer County on Saturday in the opening round at King of the Bluegrass.
With a win there, GC would be paired with either defending state champion George Rogers Clark or Male in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
“I feel like it's that point of the year where we're starting to come together and mesh,” Dawson said. “Everybody's feeling freer to play, and they're just playing to their skill that they know they have.”