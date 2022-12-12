Combining its quarterfinal contest at the Billy Hicks Classic with its initial 41st District game of the season put a small amount of pressure on Great Crossing that other tournament favorites didn't face.
It also gave the Warhawks a unique opportunity to make a statement and send a message, and they did so with panache in a 61-29 rout Wednesday evening.
Objects in the rear-view mirror were farther away than the final score made them appear. GC scored the first 18 points on its way to leads of 29-4 after one quarter and 43-12 at halftime.
Three major tournaments are on the agenda in December for Great Crossing (3-1), but the hometown showcase was first and foremost on the Warhawks' minds when setting macro aspirations for the winter.
“That was one of our four goals, so tonight was the start of it, but it was also a district game,” GC coach Steve Page said.
“So I told them we need to set the tone early for our district season as much as anything.”
Malachi Moreno led Great Crossing with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Gage Richardson went 3-for-4 from both 3-point range and the free-throw line and finished with 12 points. Player of the game Vince Dawson III filled the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Defense drove the runaway train, however. The Warhawks piled up 28 points as a consequence of the Flyers' 19 turnovers, with their across-the-board length causing myriad problems for Franklin County (2-1) in its half-court sets.
“I thought we did a good job being big in our traps,” Page said. “We're big anyway, and then when you add long arms, it makes a difference.”
Andrew Chenault scored seven points and Zach Claudio six to lead Franklin County, which shot 12-for-42 (28.6 percent) overall and 2-of-14 from past the arc.
The Warhawks held Zac Cox, who averaged 20 points per game in the Flyers' first two wins, to a single field goal. GC also shut out Franklin County's second-leading scorer, Dominick Taylor.
Cox was hampered by two personal fouls and a technical in the first four minutes that forced him to sit out the remainder of the first half, but it was already 15-0 at that point.
“Unfortunately for him he kind of got himself out there. Zac's a really good player, so we knew we had our work cut out for us tonight,” Page said. “We wanted to not give him open looks. If he got 20 on us, we wanted to make it as hard as we could on him. Jeremiah (Godfrey) a lot of times last year I put him on a lot of point guards. He's so long that if he can step up and get a hand up, it makes things more difficult.”
The 6-foot-7 Godfrey supplemented his six points with a pair of steals.
GC also got another quality spot start from sophomore Christian Martin. After scoring off a long pass from Richardson to start the game, Martin returned the favor with a cross-court dish to set up Richardson's first 3-pointer.
Martin then buried a right corner bomb while being fouled and falling back into the Franklin County bench. He missed the free throw that could have made it a four-point play, but a put-back by the 6-11 Moreno made it a 14-0 start.
“We made that switch, and we've won two in a row with that lineup,” Page said. “Christian Martin has played really well. I've been telling him all the time how good a player we know he is, and we've seen it now. He's deserving everything he's getting.”
Dawson's drive and a Moreno free throw finished the opening surge before Claudio's right baseline drive briefly stemmed the tide.
GC also received a lift from the energy of Junius Burrell and DJ Blunt's entry into the game as a tandem for the second straight contest. Blunt scored seven GC points in a row, all off steals — by Godfrey, Dawson, then his own — to punctuate the period.
“I said it at the start of the season. We have seven starters,” Page said. “All of them want to start. I get it, and I don't take that lightly. At this point, you play as you hard as you can whether you're a starter or you come in early.”
Gavin Hurst and Richardson swapped 3-pointers and Chenault sank a free throw to start the second stanza before GC embarked on another binge of 11 unanswered points.
Richardson launched the run with one more strike from deep. Moreno nailed two from the line ahead of transition buckets from Burrell and Dawson,
Dawson's second-chance hoop ripped open a 43-8 lead with 1:29 left in the half.
“I couldn't be more happy with the kids. I told them going in our goal was to keep them under 10 points a quarter, and we did that,” Page said. “You hold a team to 29 points running clock or no running clock and 28 percent from the field, you've got to be happy with our defense. It's Dec. 7 today, so I don't expect 'em to be a supreme defensive team, and I honestly don't want 'em to peak too early."