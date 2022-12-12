Filled it up

Scott County's Eli Moody, Micah Glenn and Noah Gallagher did all they could to stop Jacob Meyer of Holy Cross Covington on this drive to the basket, but Meyer still wound up with 37 points in the Indians' win Saturday over the Cardinals.

 Kal Oakes
Running into two offensive buzz saws relegated Scott County to fourth place for the second December in a row at the Billy Hicks Classic, a tournament the Cardinals won 18 of the 25 times it was played before that.
 

