Running into two offensive buzz saws relegated Scott County to fourth place for the second December in a row at the Billy Hicks Classic, a tournament the Cardinals won 18 of the 25 times it was played before that.
Frederick Douglass inflicted most of its damage in the first half of a 77-62 semifinal verdict Friday night before the defensive wheels came off Saturday afternoon in a consolation bracket scrap with explosive Jacob Meyer and Holy Cross Covington.
Meyer, the NCAA Division I recruit who touched the tourney to the tune of a record 46.3 points per game a year ago, erupted for 37 in the Indians' 95-72 romp over the Cards.
From the start, SC (3-3) didn't appear as motivated defensively as it understandably was in last year's third-place tilt with Great Crossing.
“I was really disappointed,” Scott County coach Tim Glenn said. “Maybe that's what is, just playing in a game like that. It's disappointing defensively as a team. Last year we did some things where we struggled offensively and things, but at times we got tough to score on. We're still kind of finding our mix. We've got to find someone to come in and stand up beside a couple of the others and have some moxie about 'em.”
Holy Cross (4-1) got the better of a back-and-forth opening quarter in the form of a 24-18 lead before turning on the afterburners to a 54-33 cushion at halftime.
Meyer poured in 11 points in the first quarter then had a relatively quiet seven in the second period. The story of the Indians' most prolific quarter was 7-foot center Sam Gibson with 12 of his 14 points a day after being shut out by Malachi Moreno and Great Crossing in Friday's semifinals.
Both Meyer (14 rebounds) and Gibson (13) wound up with a double-double to lead Holy Cross' glaring 46-30 margin on the glass.
“They had 10 offensive rebounds at halftime. It's something that we've got to deal with and get better at,” Glenn said. “Right now it's something we work on. We work on using our body and things. We'll continue to do it. The more we do it, the better we'll get. We've just got to be deliberate and intentional on how we do it to rebound as a team.”
While Scott County out-scored Holy Cross by a modest three in the third period, Javier Ward weaved 16 of his 29 points for the Indians.
Ward, who fought full body cramps Friday and left the semifinals early, bounced back by going 6-for-7 inside the arc and 5-of-9 from long range.
“The third quarter we came out and really competed, made a run, pushed it back down,” Glenn said. “You can do some things, but if you allow them to keep scoring it doesn't change much. (Ward) hit a bunch of threes not to mention a couple of finishes if I'm not mistaken.”
Having his teammates get hot made Meyer even more difficult to defend. He helped Holy Cross hit the accelerator with three consecutive and-ones in the fourth quarter, stretching what had been a 76-60 lead completely out of sight.
Through five games, Meyer is at 33.6 points per contest, not far off his unthinkable 38.2 clip last winter.
“To start the game off I thought we made him take some tough shots, and we got rebounds on him,” Glenn said. “But Micah (Glenn) got two fouls real quick guarding him too. I thought he got good position in him, stayed in front of him. Against him it's one of those things. We trapped some. You've got to choose your poison.”
Scott County shot a high volume of threes — 36 of its 67 field goal tries — to hit 11 on the day. Nick Mosby knocked down four of those and led the Cardinals with 20 points.
Da'Quis Brown put together 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to join Mosby, Meyer and Ward on the all-tournament team. Glenn nailed three from beyond the arc and concluded with 13 points.
“It was fair,” Tim Glenn said of SC's offensive performance. “They made you kind of choose as far as how you found your shots. I thought we got moving the ball around really well in the third quarter.”
Early struggles also foiled the Cards in the Friday showdown with a Douglass, both a preview of this year's 42nd District series and a reset of the Broncos' win in the 2020 Classic final.
SC trailed 8-0 at the outset, cored only nine points in the opening period and trailed 34-23 at the half, a margin that was kept in check by the Broncos' own subpar shooting and high rate of turnovers close to the rim.
“We gave up 22 offensive rebounds,” Glenn said. “I can't believe it was as close as it was.”
Kai Simpson, Armelo Boone and Aveion Chenault combined for all of Douglass' offense in the first half and finished with 25, 23 and 16 points, respectively.
Simpson grabbed eight rebounds, doled out six assists and blocked three shots. Boone bagged seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Chenault's highlight was a thunderous third-quarter dunk off an alley-oop pass from Boone, dampened slightly by a technical for hanging on the rim.
Mosby made the resulting two free throws, and Quade Miles soon nailed a three to trigger a modest rally, but the dunk itself was emblematic of the Broncos' wire-to-wire hustle.
“They out-ran us as a whole. I was just so surprised at how many times that we made a basket and they beat us down the court and got a lay-up,” Glenn said. “Some of those things are fixable, but some of 'em too deal with habits. There are some habits we've got to change. Habits how we run in transition both ways, and then just defensive habits.”
Mosby (18 points) and Tristan Christopher (11) led SC's second-half fight after Brown (10) left the game with a cut over his eye.
A 3-pointer from Mosby sliced it to 69-60 with 2:17 to go, but it was the final field goal before buckets by Boone and Eric Triplett slammed the door.
SC's schedule gets no less challenging with a pair of top-25 opponents this week: Madison Central in Richmond on Tuesday, then Collins at home Friday.
“I think Monday these guys need some film,” Glenn said. “Watching it is gonna help us learn from it.”