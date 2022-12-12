In its short history, Great Crossing girls' basketball has exhibited a frustrating tendency to trifle with wounded opponents, let them climb off the floor and hang around.
Three routs of region opponents through the first 10 days of a new season strongly suggest those days are gone.
GC smothered, picked apart and thoroughly thumped Paul Laurence Dunbar, 73-15, in Tuesday's quarterfinal round of the Billy Hicks Classic.
After scoring the first nine points and holding the Bulldogs without a field goal in the first quarter, the Warhawks (3-1) stretched that 19-3 advantage to 42-6 at halftime to secure a running clock for the entire second half.
Even that wasn't enough to pull GC's foot off the accelerator: It outscored PLD by a 30-9 margin after intermission.
“I told them at halftime it doesn't matter what it says right now. We start the second half at zero-zero,” GC coach Matt Walls said. “You go out and take care if your business, do what you need to do and hopefully get out of that habit of letting teams creep back in.”
On the heels of wins by Scott County and Bryan Station by an average margin of 31, Great Crossing set a new program record for fewest points allowed in a game, eclipsing a 77-16 rout of Western Hills last season.
The Warhawks shot 56.6 percent from the field while hounding the Bulldogs into an icy 12.5 percent (4-for-32). PLD committed 26 turnovers, falling victim to the same in-your-face approach Walls has instilled in the program since taking over this past spring.
“Billy Hicks would be proud,” Walls said. “It's good. Everybody gets in. Everybody scored I believe, at least eight or nine (players). Just overall good. Any time you come in and have a game like that and everybody gets to play and take part, we'll take that.”
Great Crossing used only four substitutes with starters Ava Schureman and Meredith Turner out but showed zero ill effects.
Olivia Tierney led the Lady Warhawks with 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, including four 3-pointers.
The junior, who had only 17 total points and was 1-for-7 from long range through GC's first three contests, was named player of the game in the tourney tip-off.
“She plays so hard,” Walls said. “Last three games they just haven't fallen for her from the outside, but she got that first one to go in, and I think that really helped her confidence. She shot lights-out tonight. Super proud of her.”
Great Crossing started its double-whammy lineup of senior Raegan Barrett and sophomore Kennedy Harrison in the low post for the first time this season, and Dunbar (1-2) couldn't cope.
Barrett chalked up 11 points in the first half and 15 overall, while Harrison provided a season-high 10 points to go with a team-leading six rebounds.
“That's one thing that we try to focus on and tell them,” Walls said. “We want to get the ball inside. Then if teams try to take that way, it will open for up for everybody. We want to get the ball inside. That's our main focus. We want Raegan and Kennedy to get the work in there.”
Senior spark plug Kaylee Ray was the fourth Warhawk in double digits with 10 points.
In addition to the eight GC players in the scoring column, seven chalked up at least one assist and seven produced multiple steals.
Rachel Smith supplemented her five points with eight assists, five rebounds and two thefts. Chapel Brown — starting in place of Schureman, who participated in the pregame shoot-around but with a walking boot protecting her right foot — tallied eight points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Also picking the Bulldogs pocket on three occasions was five-foot seventh-grader Kendall Kearney, and eighth-grader Adrianna Brown led GC with four takeaways. The two middle school talents combined for nine points and didn't look at all out of place against Dunbar's starters, nor was the atmosphere of the tournament too big.
“That's the best part,” Walls said. “There's no nerves. When they get in there, they compete and they play hard.”
Ellie Lavey's four points and seven rebounds topped Dunbar in both categories. Madison Jones, Eriyaune Daniels and Justice Biggerstaff were the only other Bulldogs to score anything but a free throw.
This year's tournament is the first with a full eight-team bracket for the girls after many years of a four-team round-robin. Aside from overdue equity, it offers an early-season cadence that simulates the all-important games GC will play in February and March.
“That's the good thing about this going to an eight-team tournament,” Walls said. “I know in a round-robin you get to play everybody, but now we get to finally see and get our girls used to like district and region tournament. Just to get that down in early December will be good for us.”