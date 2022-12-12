Billy Hicks Classic: Grant County takes down Scott County girls in quarterfinals
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
All the winters in which Scott County were plenty good enough to win an honest-to-goodness, eight-team tournament at the Billy Hicks Classic flashed before coach Steve Helton's eyes Tuesday night.
SC's inaugural chance to put its name on the trophy in that new era evaporated thanks to a sluggish first half against Grant County. The Lady Cards awakened enough to erase more than half a 24-point deficit but ultimately ran out of gas in a 64-51 loss to the Lady Braves.
“In 23 years we've fought to have a bracketed tournament, and this is how it went our first one,” Helton said. “It is very disappointing. It is frustrating. We can do better.”
Multi-time winners of the old four-team round-robin format, most recently in 2019-20, Scott County (1-4) struggled with shot selection and interior defense out of the gate against long-ago district rivak Grant County (2-1).
Emily Naranjo finished with 23 points, including 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, for the Braves, who led 20-7 after eight minutes and 40-22 at the half.
Grant County had the deficit doubled up at 48-24 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Naranjo before Scott County scored 11 consecutive points to make a game of it.
Early in the fourth quarter, SC came up empty on three possessions on which a 3-pointer would have sliced the margin to single digits. Jada Cummins finally capitalized with consecutive buckets, the first a layup and the second from beyond the arc, to bolster the Braves.
“They made some adjustments in the game that we didn't,” Helton said. “We settled for the three way too much. We had success later on. Inside-out threes are just incredible. But sometimes we would come down and it was either no pass or one pass and a 25-footer. You can get that any time you want.”
Cummins concluded with 14 points and six assists for Grant County. Sarah Scroggins served up 12 points and five assists.
Grant County snapped an eight-game losing streak to Scott County, the most recent win coming in the 1999 32nd District tournament.
“We knew today was gonna be physical,” Helton said. “We lived with Grant County for years in the 32nd District. I know what Shawn (West, Grant County coach) does. We tried to prepare, and tonight when we came out it was just like we had never discussed what we needed to do, and that part is frustrating.”
Allison Mosby led Scott County with 16 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Maleiyah Moore scored all 13 of hers in the second half and all but three during the third-quarter rally.
N'mya Summers and Tyra Young each added eight points. Young, the lone healthy senior on SC's roster, picked up her third foul four minutes into the game and was sidelined for the remainder of the half.
After Mosby's first bomb gave SC a modest 3-2 lead, Grant County rattled off the next 13 points, starting with a 3-point play from Scroggins. Naranjo later attacked the basket for a hoop-and-harm of her own.
Grant County sandwiched those quick gains around a 3-pointer from Cummins.
It was all a gut punch to start what Helton and the Lady Cards felt was an achievable assignment after opening-week losses to heavyweights Great Crossing, Lafayette and Southwestern.
“We need more growth, We need more leadership. We need carry-over. We need to find that fire,” Helton said.
Kierstin Young's blocked shot and end-to-end drive for a 3-point play provided a flicker at the end of the opening period.
Scott County could never string together two straight buckets, however, in a second period dominated by Scroggins' seven points.
Twin run-outs by Cummins stretched Grant County's lead to 31-13 and prompted Helton to burn the third of his five timeouts with 2:41 remaining in the half.
“I'm struggling because we're not growing,” Helton said. “It's game five, and the stuff we worked on in practice yesterday we didn't execute today.”
Mosby and Summers, both sophomores, combined for 13 of SC's 15 points In the second quarter to keep the Cards clinging to the life raft in a first half that saw veterans Young and Moore shut out.
Young's drive quenched that drought early in the third, and Moore swished matching threes from the left corner to ignite SC's partial comeback.
Mosby continued the 3-point assault ahead of a put-back by Moore to make it 48-35. Dakota Rowe and Caroline Barnes answered with their only baskets of the night for Grant County.
