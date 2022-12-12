After the uphill climb of the past season and the first two weeks of this one, the greatest compliment anyone could pay Scott County is that its game Saturday with Simon Kenton in the girls' consolation bracket at the Billy Hicks Classic felt a lot like the Lady Cards' multiple championship donnybrooks with the Lady Pioneers in the not-so-distant past.
It was a beating and banging style of basketball with oodles of in-your-grill defense and minimal let-up from the opening tap to the final horn. And while Simon Kenton dominated the second period and the early minutes of the third to carve out a 72-60 win, SC coach Steve Helton sounded happier with the result than he has after those here-and-there victories of recent vintage.
“I'm really proud. I told 'em if we keep working, bounce by bounce, maybe just maybe we're gonna put this thing together,” Helton said. “Our effort is where I'm just so proud. We've had three days in a row of good effort. (We have to) figure out the x's and o's with the effort and keep everybody healthy.”
Maleiyah Moore scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the second half to go with 11 rebounds and secured a spot on the all-tournament team.
Allison Mosby and N'mya Summers added 12 points each for the Lady Cards (2-5), who alleviated some impact of 32 turnovers by holding Simon Kenton (4-1) to 34.7 percent shooting and grinding out a 39-28 advantage on the glass.
Both teams took 25 free throws in a lengthy, wild scrap that saw a swing of 32 points between Scott County's largest lead of 12-2 out of the gate and Simon Kenton's biggest advantage of 55-33 late in the third quarter.
“Very physical,” Helton said. “Somehow or another we out-rebounded them, but the catch was offensive rebounds.”
Simon Kenton hauled in 16 of those and had seven different players score at least six points.
Brynli Pernell led the Pioneers with 14. Emilee Eggleston and Haylie Webb each chipped in eight.
“When they made that run, we had two things to do,” Helton said. “We were either gonna fold and that run was gonna get really big for them, or we were gonna crawl back in it.”
Moore hit a 3-pointer and Tyra Young a layup off a coast-to-coast drive to start the second half and cut into Simon Kenton's 41-26 cushion.
The Pioneers countered with 14 of the next 16 points, including a 3-point play by Pernell and Megan Gadzala's second strike of the afternoon from beyond the arc.
Scott County's next dozen points came from Moore, capped by consecutive threes to fuel the fourth-quarter flourish and make it 59-45.
“We really did some good things. Maleiyah had 11 rebounds. That's a big night,” Helton said. “I thought she played well. Foul trouble there. I told her and Tyra we need to get them on the court at the same time and get 'em playing together.”
Summers and Kierstin Young combined to hit seven of eight from the line and kept Simon Kenton from getting away.
Mosby's layup and another Moore trifecta trimmed the gap to 69-57 at the 1:32 mark.
“We had a few shots, one or two layups here or there,” Helton said. “We actually had some open shots during that little span.”
SC received a huge lift off the bench from freshman three-sport athlete Makiah Jackson, who grabbed five rebounds and exhibited a brand of hustle that flustered the Pioneers out of their comfort zone.
“Her energy was contagious, and we made that point. Her energy just made others more comfortable out there,” Helton said. “Every bounce for her is a learning experience. She's one of the fastest players that we've had at Scott County, and she's just gonna get better. We joke that I'm probably the only one who can out-sprint her in practice, but we've yet to try that.”
SC's start was even stronger than the finish. Summers, Tyra Young and Kierstin Young made aggressive overtures to the basket during a 9-0 explosion.
Kierstin Young's 3-pointer maxed out the lead before the Pioneers piled up 11 unanswered points for the first of five swaps in the opening period. Belle Bach's third-chance bucket beat the horn to put Simon Kenton on top 17-16 at the end of one.
“We went back to our roots a little bit with the press, The first few games we didn't press a while lot. Maybe we need to press more. Maybe it gets going,” Helton said. “We're getting that experience now, and we still had some communication breakdowns. Part of that is youth. Part of that was their experience, which showed through at times.”
Mosby's early 3-pointer and a drive from Summers in the waning stages were the only second-quarter field goals for Scott County. SK went on a 24-10 tear to stretch the advantage.
Scott County earned the match-up with a familiar nemesis at the tournament by winning convincingly, 73-51, over Woodford County on Thursday night.
Summers went 9-for-12 from the field and led four Lady Cards in double digits with a career-best 24 points along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Tyra Young amassed 14 points, seven boards, four takeaways and three assists. Moore combined 13 points with seven rebounds and three thefts, and Kierstin Young added 12 points while accounting for three of Woodford County's 29 turnovers.
“Woodford was a good confidence game. We had a good start, so (Saturday) was two good starts in a row,” Helton said. “We're still trying to find rotations. We've got to slow down to play fast. We're gonna work on that.”
SC raced out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and was in command 37-18 at the half. Summers drove to the rim repeatedly in the fourth quarter to awaken the Cards from a brief lull.
Katie Pantoliano paced Woodford County (0-7) with 15 points. Hailee Gordon added nine.
“I'm really happy as long as we build,” Helton said. “That will be the key right now. It's district week. We need two out of three. We want to stay out of that play-in game.”
The Cards host Bryan Station on Tuesday before traveling to Lexington for back-to-back battles with Frederick Douglass (Thursday) and Henry Clay (Friday).