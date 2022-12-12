Down two starters, then missing a third due to a stomach bug that cropped up during the game, Great Crossing still had a puncher's chance Thursday night to knock off a Madison Southern team ranked several notches above them in the preseason rankings.
The Eagles outlasted the Warhawks, 51-48, in a physical semifinal battle that paved their path to the Billy Hicks Classic championship, but GC left no doubt that it has the guts and guile to be in that 11th Region discussion before the winter is over.
“Preseason No. 2 and they picked us seven or eight, so I told the girls you've got a chance to make some noise,” Great Crossing coach Matt Walls said. “I'm not sure we've ever practiced in the lineups we had out there. With that being said, we were right there in a spot to win it.”
Chapel Brown hit 3-pointers and Olivia Tierney a short jumper to close the margin after Great Crossing (4-2) faced its largest deficit of the evening at 48-40.
It wasn't enough to overcome Madison Southern (6-0) thanks to the trio of Tara Wooten, Jada Carter and Megan Correll. They nailed six of eight free throws down the stretch to slam the door.
Senior center Raegan Barrett served up her latest monster game in a torrid start to the season for Great Crossing with 22 points, six rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals.
Barrett surpassed that with a career-high 27 points Saturday in a 52-47 victory over West Jessamine for third place in the tournament, which expanded to a full, eight-team bracket on the girls' side for the first time.
“I'm proud of her. She had to gut it out,” Walls said. “At some points in the game there were three people on her, and for her to finish with 22. I'd like for her to have about 10 more rebounds, but she played extremely well. If we can get it inside, that'll just open up everything else.”
Brown and Tierney each added eight points and combined for nine rebounds and five assists to keep the Lady Warhawks afloat on a night when their usual nine-player rotation was essentially cut to six.
Early-season starters Meredith Turner and Ava Schureman, the latter a junior who has started nearly every game in the program's history, already were sidelined when senior guard Rachel Smith left the game in the second half with only three points on three field goal attempts and a team-high four steals.
“She was battling a little sickness,” Walls said. “We tried to get her in there, but she threw up a couple times at halftime and right there at the third quarter.”
Great Crossing dug out of a 23-17 halftime hole in that sequence on the shoulders of Barrett, who chalked up 10 straight Warhawk points after Smith's 3-pointer started the rally.
Barrett's points reclaimed the lead for GC on three separate occasions, lastly a pair of free throws with 13.8 seconds remaining that made it 30-28 going into the fourth.
Brown earned a tie-up under the Madison Southern basket just before the horn to preserve that lead.
“That's the one thing we tell 'em all the time,” Walls said. “I want great energy. I want your best effort, intensity, and I want you to stay positive, We do all those things, we may lose the game, but it's gonna be close.”
Bella Moberly scored eight of her 12 points in the final eight minutes to propel the Eagles, including baskets to tie it and then give the Eagles the lead at the start of the period.
Laci Sandlin's 3-pointer extended the run before Brown buried two free throws, then dished to Kaylee Ray for a layup that lowered the margin back to one.
Barrett drained two from the line to keep it at 37-36 with 4;10 to go before the Eagles embarked on a decisive 8-2 run launched by layups from Moberly and Hadley French.
Wooten answered a Tierney bucket off a dish from Ray with four consecutive free throws in a 20-second window.
“They play hard. They're a well-coached team, and they're fundamental,” Walls said. “I told the girls if we can cut down even half the offensive rebounds, we win the ballgame. You never know. We were close. The biggest takeaway if you look at the stat sheet is offensive rebounds.”
Madison Southern carved out a 33-25 advantage on the glass, including 16 offensive caroms. It allowed the Eagles to go 15-for-18 from the free-throw line, where the Warhawks were a perfect 10-of-10.
Eighth-grader Adrianna Brown brought palpable energy in her extended minutes, most notably as a defensive thorn in French's side.
Madison Southern's leading scorer on the season settled for slightly better than half her average night.
“The future is there. She's got a bright one,” Walls said. “We told her we don't want No. 20 to catch it, and he didn't do much, I think she's averaging 20, and she had 12. We'll take that.”
Wooten finished with 10 points thanks to the late flurry of freebies.
Barrett stayed in a rhythm from the foul line, going 11-for-12 to nail down the win over West Jessamine (3-3), a rising program dominated by middle school and freshman players as GC was three years ago. The six-footer also hauled down nine rebounds and made three steals.
A recovered Smith added 11 points for Great Crossing, which led 9-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime thanks to a 16-0 run before the Colts carved out a 20-10 turnaround in the third.
Claire Marshall led West Jessamine, which fell 71-68 in overtime to Grant County in the semifinals, with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Ariana McLoney chipped in 17 points.
Barrett and Smith were all-tournament selections for Great Crossing.
The Warhawks open 41st District play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosting Western Hills.