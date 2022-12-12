Wednesday's quarterfinal at the Billy Hicks Classic was a screenshot of everything spectators have come to expect when the Scott County and Lafayette boys' basketball teams get together at the tournament: Up-tempo theatrics from the home team, a relentless refusal by the opponent to go away … and ultimately, a Cardinal victory.
There was never a back-breaking run, just a steady supply of SC offense with enough stops to make it stand up for a satisfying 69-58 triumph.
“It wasn't like last year's,” SC coach Tim Glenn recalled. “Last year we ran away with it.”
Indeed, Scott County (3-1) had a running clock by halftime in the 2021 Classic, in an 86-46 thumping that featured a 14-for-23 barrage from 3-point range.
Lafayette (1-3) already has a win over Lincoln County, a final four team this past March, to its credit, and is back to being the stubborn neighbor from across the county line under first-year coach Vince Sanford.
But the end result was the same as it's typically been: The Cardinals improved to 28-3 against the Generals since SC's first KHSAA state championship season of 1998.
“The more we play, the more we do together,” Glenn said. “There's some good pieces to this thing.”
Scott County shook off a turnover-plagued, 52-41 loss to Eastern with a relatively tidy performance that included only eight turnovers and a 17-for-21 windfall at the free-throw line.
Nick Mosby finished with 18 points, including all eight tries at the stripe to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Senior point guard Da'Quis Brown was unyielding with the ball down the stretch and amassed 14 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“Da'Quis can get in there,” Glenn said. “At the end it's nice to be able to have a guy where if they're gonna guard us that way, you can say get in the middle and pick who you want to throw it to, and we'll get the last shot out of it. He's a good little jet, and again, he's still learning what we're doing.”
Three first-half 3-pointers staked Larmarion McGrapth to 12 points. Lafayette conceded ample room for for McGrapth to catch and shoot while shadowing Mosby, and it proved costly.
McGrapth started each of the first two quarters with a bomb. The latter broke a 17-17 tie at the end of the opening chapter and put Scott County ahead to stay.
“The thing about is the more he makes, the easier it's gonna be for him,” Glenn said. “I'm glad for him. He usually doesn't shoot a bad one. That gives him plenty of time to sit down on it and shoot a good shot. His teammates expect him to shoot that.”
Quade Miles' eight points and on-ball defense off the bench also swung the pendulum in Scott County's direction.
Lafayette enjoyed success both inside and out, connecting at 52 percent overall while knocking down 7-of-12 from 3-point range, but was undone by 14 turnovers.
“We really upped the pressure,” Glenn said. “Just good energy from Quade and good energy off the bench, just the way he worked those guys and got after 'em. We're gonna have to do the same thing Friday.”
Scott County secured a date with recent nemesis and 42nd District rival Frederick Douglass in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on the penultimate night of the 27th Classic.
Lafayette landed early threes from Eli Thomas and Jayd Huynh to grab an 8-5 lead out of the gate. Mosby answered with consecutive baskets, the latter a 3-point play off his own steal, to ignite a 7-0 run.
Explosive guard DeMarcus Surratt brought back the Generals with six quick points, including four free throws, and a triple from Noah Shofner tied it to close the period.
SC ultimately slowed that supply of shots from the perimeter.
“We knew from watching a couple of those films that if we stayed in front of them and made them shoot over us, they were gonna have a hard time,” Glenn said.
The second quarter was both a successful stint and a story of what might have been for the Cardinals.
They built their first double-digit lead of the night thanks to a pair of McGrapth threes and a traditional 3-point play from Mosby. On multiple occasions, however, SC threw it away at the end of a transition trip to the basket, usually leading to Lafayette points in the other direction.
Eli Moody's twin drives to the rim were the only SC offense over the final 3:25, and the issue remained in doubt at 36-28 going into the locker room.
“The turnovers that we had, we had stole it, so we gave up two points for us and gave two to them,” Glenn said. “Chris (Willhite, assistant coach) and I both said we should have them down about 20 points.”
Such a spacious advantage never materialized, although seven quick points from Brown, Mosby and Micah Glenn gave Scott County breathing room in the third.
Surratt scored 10 of his game-high 23 in the fourth to keep it interesting. Still, Lafayette never nudged closer than 10 down the stretch. Huynh had 14.