The makeover of Scott County's biggest annual basketball event kicks into high gear this week.
Tuesday marks tip-off of the first five-day Billy Hicks Classic presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics, known as the Toyota Classic for more than the first quarter century of its existence.
Last year's tournament was the debut of a December format, ending its lifelong incarnation as a mid-January extravaganza. That change initially was set to unfold in 2020-21 before the first month of that season was eliminated due to COVID concerns.
While the date change brings the classic into line with other holiday-season tournaments, the extra day allowed the growth of the girls' portion to a full, eight-team bracket after years as a four-team round robin.
Girls' quarterfinals were played Tuesday, with semifinals on Thursday and the championship 2 p.m. Saturday at Great Crossing.
On the boys' side, the schedule has a Wednesday/Friday/Saturday cadence, with the title game set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Scott County.
GC and SC start times through the early rounds will be staggered, compensating for the five minutes of driving time between sites and allowing local fans to take in every Warhawks and Cardinals' contest if they choose.
All games also will be available to watch live on NFHS Network with the purchase of a monthly subscription.
In addition to the two host teams, boys' teams in the mix are Franklin County, Frederick Douglass, Holy Cross Covington, John Hardin, Lafayette and Louisville Moore.
Joining the Lady Cards and Lady Warhawks in the expanded girls' draw are Grant County, Madison Southern, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Simon Kenton, West Jessamine and Woodford County.
Below is a clip-and-save schedule with dates, times and locations for the entire tournament.
BOYS
Wednesday, Dec. 7
At GCHS
GAME 1: Great Crossing vs. Franklin County, 6 p.m
GAME 2: Holy Cross vs. John Hardin, 7:30 p.m.
At SCHS
GAME 3: Douglass vs, Moore, 6 p.m.
GAME 4: Scott County vs. Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
At GCHS
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
At SCHS
GAME 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday. Dec. 10
At GCHS
GAME 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12:30 p.m.
At SCHS
GAME 11: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser (third place), 2 p.m.
GAME 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (championship), 4 p.m.
GIRLS
Tuesday, Dec. 6
At GCHS
GAME 1: Great Crossing 73, Dunbar 15.
GAME 2: Madison Southern 52, Simon Kenton 41
At SCHS
GAME 3: West Jessamine 62, Woodford County 16
GAME 4: Grant County 64, Scott County 51
Thursday, Dec. 8
At GCHS
GAME 5: Dunbar vs. Simon Kenton, 6 p.m,
GAME 6: Great Crossing vs. Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m.
At SCHS
GAME 7: West Jessamine vs. Grant County, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Scott County vs. Woodford County, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
At SCHS
GAME 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12:30 p.m,
At GCHS
GAME 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (championship), 2 p.m.
GAME 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser (third place), 4 p.m.