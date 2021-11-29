For the fourth consecutive season, high school basketball fans won't have to leave the comfort of their living room to see a wide spectrum of games involving all county teams this winter.
Birds Nest Broadcasting is scheduled to carry no fewer than 26 regular season games, starting this Tuesday night when Scott County hosts East Jessamine in a boys' match-up at 7:30 p.m.
Live audio for all games is free and available at both news-graphic.com and on our YouTube platform, while streaming video is available for a $10.99 subscription (billed monthly and may be canceled at any time) to NFHS Network.
News-Graphic sports editor Kal Oakes will provide play-by-play for all games, with a variety of local sports personalities serving as color analysts.
James Scogin and Brett Smith are producers for the producers for Birds Nest Broascasting, which was launched by News-Graphic publisher Mike Scogin and Scott County Schools district athletic administrator Daniel-Taylor Wells in 2019.
The busy slate begins with three games in a four-night span.
Great Crossing boys' basketball makes its first appearance Thursday when the Warhawks host South Oldham. Friday's game is a key 42nd District girls' contest with Scott County hosting Frederick Douglass.
Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Toyota Classic takes center stage next week after its move from the longtime mid-January window to the first full week of December.
Action begins Wednesday, Dec. 8 when Great Crossing hosts Franklin County in a clash of the expected top two girls' teams in the 41st District.
There's no rest for GC, which is back on the broadcast Thursday, Dec. 9 for its Battle of the Birds at Scott County
Each of those games will begin at 6 p.m.
Toyota Classic championship action is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, with the final to be played at GCHS.
The remainder of this season's tentative broadcast schedule (subject to change) is as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — SC boys vs. Frederick Douglass
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — GC boys/girls vs. Frankfort
Thursday, Jan. 6 — GC boys vs. George Rogers Clark
Friday, Jan. 7 — SC boys vs. Henry Clay
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — GC boys vs. Franklin County
Friday, Jan. 14 — SC girls vs. Bryan Station
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — GC boys/girls vs. Western Hills
Wednesday, Jan. 19 — SC boys vs. Bryan Station
Saturday, Jan. 22 — GC girls vs. Anderson County
Saturday, Jan. 22 — SC boys vs. North Laurel
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — SC girls vs. Henry Clay
Wednesday, Jan. 26 — Boys' Battle of the Birds
Friday, Feb. 4 — SC girls vs. Sayre
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — GC boys vs. Henry Clay
Thursday, Feb. 10 — GC boys vs. St. Henry
Saturday, Feb. 12 — SC boys vs. Sayre
Thursday, Feb. 17 — SC boys vs. George Rogers Clark
Friday, Feb. 18 — GC girls vs. Lexington Catholic