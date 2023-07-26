On the dotted line

Boston Unification Council 12U Trojans coaches George Nichols, center, and Jermaine Patterson look on as Uriah McIntyre signs with the team Sunday.

A love of sports and his community within Scott County — and a desire to improve opportunities for local youth inside both — inspired George Nichols to launch a new travel football program for 11 and 12-year-olds.

Nichols is head coach of the Boston Unification Council (BUC) Trojans, a team that will travel to weekend events throughout Kentucky and neighboring states starting this fall.

