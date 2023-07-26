A love of sports and his community within Scott County — and a desire to improve opportunities for local youth inside both — inspired George Nichols to launch a new travel football program for 11 and 12-year-olds.
Nichols is head coach of the Boston Unification Council (BUC) Trojans, a team that will travel to weekend events throughout Kentucky and neighboring states starting this fall.
BUC marked the occasion Sunday at Ed Davis Learning Center with a pizza party and signing day, the latter inspired by the now-familiar rite of passage in which recruited high school athletes finalize commitments with their respective colleges.
“I see a need for it in the community, and not just the Boston community but the Scott County community,” Nichols said.
The council started in 2018 as the brainchild of a group of friends who grew up together and wished to revive the spirit of togetherness and civic pride they felt in those years.
“We were trying to think of things to do specifically for kids, and we were just like, well, let’s just start by doing something. So we did a reunion,” BUC secretary Camille Overstreet said. “We've just grown, and we're now a non-profit corporation trying to do more in the community and grow and just try to fill in the needs and be here for our community.”
One of those needs, particularly in a time when young people are more inclined to hang out at home with electronic devices than gather for pickup games, was youth sports.
Nichols, whose son, Gabe, was starting quarterback at Great Crossing High School the past two seasons, helped orchestrate the athletic chapter of the council about a year ago.
“When he was younger we lived in Richmond. We had a travel team called the Richmond Predators, so I used to coach them,” Nichols said. “Once Gabe got to about sixth grade, I stopped coaching, I said, 'I'm gonna let you go play for somebody else.' He's graduated, so now I'm back coaching.”
The group got its feet wet by running the Assist outdoor basketball league for Scott County Parks and Recreation on the Ed Davis courts.
“We're pretty much taking care of all the set-up, the registration, that type of stuff,” Nichols said. “We're in year two of the contract. Year three, they'll revisit it, and we may take over the league. If not, by year five it will be a 100% BUC league.”
Football, a sport already played by hundreds of elementary school students in a county with two large high school programs, seemed a logical next step.
Although Nichols admitted that he has heard chatter about the new team possibly causing conflicts with Scott County Youth Football or one of the three middle school teams, he said that is far from his intention.
“I've got all their schedules. We're gonna work around it,” Nichols said of Royal Spring, Scott County and Georgetown middle schools. “We'll play on Saturdays, Sundays, and we'll play after they end as well. That's when travel ball heats up anyway is after middle school season.
“There aren't really sixth-grade teams in Georgetown anyway, and that's as high as we go, 12-and-under. So sixth graders if they're not starting on the seventh-grade team and they're not getting significant time, that's who we're targeting.”
More than a dozen children stepped to the front of the room to put their name on the dotted line and receive a black T-shirt with the team logo on the front and their last name across the back.
Nichols said others have expressed interest but had family or sports-related conflicts on Sunday. Several of his assistant coaches were in attendance, including Meachy McIntyre, Chris Wilson, Carl Collins, Tommy Wilson Sr, and Jermaine Patterson.
The organizer said he reached out to high school coaches Jim McKee of Scott County and Ricky Bowling of Great Crossing during the process.
“We're trying to stay out of the way. I've talked to Bowling and McKee months ago and let them know this is what we're doing and we're not gonna interfere,” Nichols said. “McKee's thought I guess was he doesn't want it to hurt Scott County Youth Football, because he thinks it's a great league and I do too. I'm kind of dancing around that as well. That's why I'm starting one team at a time. I'm not trying to deplete anybody.”
Rather than replace what is already working well in town, Nichols aims to provide extra opportunities for an under-served part of the population.
“Kids that probably wouldn't experience travel sports. A lot of these kids, they've had the league, and the league is great, don't get me wrong,” Nichols said. “But to be able to go play Fayette County teams and Madison County teams, and then to Rocky Top (tournament) in Tennessee and to Columbus (Ohio), To experience that, that's big. If they haven't seen that, they might never see it.”
Nichols plans an eight-game regular season schedule, Depending on how far the team advances at the Batle of Rocky Top, that trip could feature several games in one weekend.
Once football is off the ground, Nichols next would like to establish the time-honored national pastime as a BUC offering.
“We have basketball. Camille wants to add cheerleading,” he said. “We're trying to get the neighborhood kids really involved in baseball, because there are not enough of them. They think it's too expensive or they're not interested.”
Long considered a sandlot activity or played during an abbreviated window of the spring season before the school year ends, baseball has become an elite experience in the summer.
Nichols noted that some players or their families will pay up to $400 for a bat.
“Kids that are less fortunate financially aren't getting the experience, because it is an expensive thing to do, so we're trying to get that going too,” Nichols said. “We've got to figure out a way to make that happen. I've met with Mayor (Burney) Jenkins quite a few times the past few weeks to see what we can do to maybe step it up a little more.”
BUC will hold its fifth-annual community reunion on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 4 to 11 p.m.
It is a giant outdoor event that will feature sports, music, food, face painting, inflatables, cornhole, card games and other activities for all ages.
“We have some signature events throughout the year,” Overstreet said. “We do a children's ball, a community reunion, a Juneteenth Freedom Series, and we have a Christmas semi-formal which is a scholarship fundraiser.”
The goals are to celebrate the past and strengthen the future, which is why Nichols hopes the sports program will continue to grow exponentially.
“I grew up right in Boston,” he said. “The group, we started doing stuff for our community, voter registration, reunions, just things to keep the community going. We're just trying to hit the ground running. Quit talking about it and do it.”