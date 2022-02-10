Bowling duo of Quinn, Elam wins first KHSAA state championship for Great Crossing athletics
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Great Crossing football, basketball and baseball public address announcer Steve Maynard often fills down time at games by asking fans trivia questions about the Warhawks' brief but already impressive sports history.
Audrey Quinn and Alexander Elam became the answer to one Wednesday morning at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville, and it's an answer that will never change in their lifetimes.
The duo became the first state champions in the GC athletic program, earning the KHSAA Unified title with a 155-137 victory over North Bullitt.
Seeded ninth out of the 14 competing teams after posting a two-game score of 284 in the qualifying round, Quinn and Elam locked in and took down No. 8 Dayton, 121-87.
Needing the game of their lives to deal with top-seeded West Jessamine, the Warhawks picked up the pace and stunned the Colts, 143-126.
In the semifinals, GC breezed past Meade County, 155-123, while North Bullitt knocked out Madison Central, 158-132.
Great Crossing is the sixth different school to take home the Unified title since the KHSAA added it as a sanctioned activity in conjunction with Special Olympics of Kentucky in 2017.
Southern, Butler and Pleasure Ridge Park of Louisville, Beechwood and Barren County are prior winners.
Quinn and Elam join a rich tradition of bowling success in the county.
Brandon Hatton of Scott County won the inaugural KHSAA boys' individual championship in 2012 and anchored the first of the Cardinals' two team titles that same year. SC also won in 2014.
Tori Doyle (2012) and Sarah Doyle (2015, 2016) were a championship dynasty in the KHSAA girls' division. Sarah finished second in 2014 and still owns the state records for three and five-game series.
Scott County was runner-up to Butler in the 2018 Unified competition.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you support the city’s move to privatize garbage collection?
You voted: