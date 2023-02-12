Alexander Elam and Great Crossing reign supreme in KHSAA unified bowling for the second straight season.
Elam and partner Drake Estepp dominated four opponents and rolled to the title Monday at Kingpin Lanes in Louisville.
GC went back-to-back with Elam as the common denominator. He teamed with Audrey Quinn to capture the title last winter.
Fifteen other tandems qualified for the state meet. GC earned the top spot in the bracket with totals of 201 and 178 in their two seeding games.
That gave the Warhawks a first-round pairing with No. 16 Ryle, and they defeated the Raiders by a convincing margin of 188-117.
Every other match saw GC finish above the 200 threshold. The Hawks handled No. 9 Central Hardin, 203-160, in the quarterfinals.
Elam and Estepp hit their best number in a 214-173 triumph over No. 5 McCracken County.
The top two seeds survived all the way to the final, but Great Crossing handled that challenge with the same ease, 202-155, against No. 2 Fern Creek.
Maddie Blankenship of Sadieville also competed at state as part of Lexington Catholic's duo. Seeded fourth, Blankenship and Brody Rodgers defeated No. 13 Elizabethtown, 150-118, before dropping a 179-155 decision to McCracken County.
It was the second state championship in 10 days for GCHS, which won the KYWCA dual meet wrestling title on Jan. 28.
Great Crossing is the first repeat champion of the state's unified bowling program, which is in its seventh year.
Louisville schools Southern, Butler and Pleasure Ridge Park are past champions along with Beechwood and Barren County.
Elam and Estepp extend what is a mighty tradition in county bowling.
Brandon Hatton of Scott County was the first KHSAA state champion for boys' bowling in 2012. The Cardinals won the team title that year as well as in 2014.
Tori Doyle (2012) and Sarah Doyle (2015, 2016) were a family championship dynasty on the girls' side. Sarah also was 2014 runner-up and still owns state records for best three and five-game series.