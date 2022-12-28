LEXINGTON — Perhaps no higher compliment could be paid to the boys' basketball program from Vestavia Hills, Alabama than this: The Rebels play like a team from Kentucky.
They shoot 3-pointers from just about anywhere past the time line without shame and hesitation. They invade your personal space in the half-court defense and transform turnovers into easy layups.
Worst of all right now for Scott County, Vestavia Hills comes at you in waves, which is a luxury a skeleton crew such as the walking wounded Cardinals can't match at the moment.
Alabama's No. 21 team according to MaxPreps asserted its authority in every compartment of a 91-56 rout Tuesday at Lexington Christian Academy's Jim Rose Classic.
Entering their second consecutive game with no experienced and completely healthy substitutes, SC head coach Tim Glenn and assistant Chris Willhite tried to maintain a brave face with the Cards after watching the Rebels on video.
When the thrashing was over, both admitted to an inkling about what was to come.
“I never wanted to tell them that, but I knew we were going against a good team,” Glenn said.
Belmont University commit Win Miller led Vestavia Hills (9-3) with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Jackson Weaver added 17 points, while Adam Barksdale and Jordan Ross poured in 11 apiece. Barksdale buried three consecutive 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Ross rounded out his stat sheet with six rebounds and four steals.
Vestavia Hills went 10-for-19 from 3-point territory, with six different Rebels knocking down at least one. William Worrell matched Barksdale with three, including one that was at least 30 feet from the basket. Neither Worrell nor Barksdale started the game.
“Man, those kids can shoot. They bring kids off the bench that can shoot it,” Glenn said. “(Worrell) caught it and I heard the coach say shoot, so he must do that pretty regular I guess.”
When the Rebels weren't basking in the bonus ball neighborhood, they were reaching the rim with impunity. Their high-percentage exploits yielded a final number of 56.5 percent from the field.
The fifth-year senior tandem of Nick Mosby and Micah Glenn continues to carry the Cardinals (3-7) during a lean patch. Mosby led all scorers with 21 points along with eight rebounds. Glenn garnered 13 points and seven boards.
Scott County dropped its fifth consecutive game, a streak that reached six — the longest in more than 25 years — with Wednesday's 64-58 consolation-round defeat at the hands of Henderson County.
The extenuating circumstances include the absence of three ball-handlers.
Da'Quis Brown and Tristan Christopher are recovering from a car crash last week. JZ Middleton was expected to receive medical clearance Tuesday after missing the opening third of the season with a broken bone in his wrist.
“Eli (Moody) is still working his way through things after having the flu. Larmarion (McGrapth) is still playing hard, but he's banged up as well,” Glenn said, “We're still learning our lessons. We're just looking to get healthy.”
One bright spot was the necessary varsity debut of eighth-grader Timmy Emongo, who provided an immediate spark by finding Mosby for a basket on an out-of-bounds play under the basket late in the first quarter.
Emongo also scored a pair of field goals in the second period to keep Scott County within striking distance, 43-33.
“I thought about putting him in last Friday against Collins, but he played the entire freshman game an then the entire JV game and was pretty exhausted,” Glenn said.
“He's a guy that's still got a whole lot of basketball in front of him for sure. I like that he's not afraid. He's a good, solid guard. My other three kids that would really be considered point guards are out. It makes it tough.”
The other silver lining on the afternoon was a 34-34 draw on the boards, even if it was helped by the fact that Vestavia Hills didn't miss very often.
“We had 16 offensive rebounds,” Glenn noted. “I think that's a plus for us, something that we struggled with early on that we've gotten a little better as a team.”
Vestavia Hills set the tone from the opening tap when Miller and Ross combined for the first six points.
Mosby's floater briefly stopped the bleeding for the Cardinals, but Miller countered with consecutive baskets for a 10-2 lead.
“When I watched him, I was worried, because he just ran up people's backs,” Glenn said. “I thought we got back in transition pretty good for that team.”
Barksdale's first two 3-pointers and another by Weaver rapidly ripped open a 10-6 lead to a baker's dozen. One more Barksdale bomb made it 24-10 after eight minutes.
The first-half lead crested at 36-17 on a Worrell launch, sandwiched between SC threes from Mosby and Noah Gallagher.
Mosby nailed another to fire up a 7-0 run and narrow the gap to 39-29. Emongo put back his own miss to cap a 16-7 Cardinal conclusion to the second period.
“I was a little worried about how we were gonna get back in transition,” Glenn said. “I didn't think it was too awful bad. We were able to get back and stop it up for the most part until right there at the very end. I just saw an opportunity to play some other guys.”
Scott County didn't stay as patient offensively in the third period and paid the price with Vestavia Hills' backbreaking 27-4 run.
Mosby and Quade Miles sank the Cards' only field goals in the period. Miller notched nine and Weaver seven in the stanza for the Rebels, who shared the wealth among seven different scorers.
“Second half seemed like it started about 10-0. Some of it was us. Some of it was bad shots. Some of it was steals,” Glenn said. “I thought we could have got some better looks by running a little better offense than we did.”
Scott County shot 35.6 percent from the field and gave it away 18 times. The Cards staved off the running clock until the final two minutes with the help of a hard-nosed effort from JV call-ups Emongo, Preston Luckett, Colt Fields and Ben Glenn along with Ellis Huguely and Harrison Owens.
Scott County's revamped lineup put up a better fight Wednesday in the consolation round. The end result was still an unheard-of sixth consecutive defeat at the hands of Henderson County.
A slim halftime advantage, six lead changes and a strong fight until the final minute were signs, however, the SC is on the comeback trail if it gets back some of its missing pieces as expected in the coming days.
Mosby piled up team-highs of 17 points and six rebounds for Scott County (3-7), which was on top 26-25 at intermission and trailed only 43-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Henderson County (6-4) used a 17-10 surge to take its largest lead of 11 points, 60-49, before one final flurry from the Cardinals.
Mosby's 3-pointer cut into the deficit with 1:09 left.
Miles added a layup, and Glenn answered two from the line by the Colonels with a drive for a possible 3-point play.
Glenn appeared to miss the free throw intentionally off the front of the rim in an effort to extend the possession, but Henderson County reeled in the rebound to maintain the final margin of six.
Glenn, Miles and McGrapth added 11 points for SC.
McGrapth hit all three of his 3-point attempts. The Cards sank seven of 14 in one of their best games of the season from beyond the arc.
Seventeen turnovers were the downfall for Scott County. In addition to his game-leading 24 points and eight rebounds, Gerard Thomas made five steals for Henderson County, which cashed in 15 points off SC's giveaways.
Lacon McKinney contributed 13 points and Jake Rideout 10 for the Colonels, who lost 58-41 to Lincoln County in the opening round.
SC allowed its fewest points since holding all four opponents to 61 or fewer in its 3-1 start. Vestavia Hills was the third foe in the past four contests to surpass 90.
Henderson County went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line, including a combined nine of 10 from Thomas and Rideout. The Colonels also shot an even 50 percent from the field.
Gallagher chipped in six points and four assists for the Cardinals,