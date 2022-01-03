This time, the fourth quarter frustrations carried into overtime for Scott County boys' basketball.
After being held to one field goal in the final four minutes of regulation Thursday afternoon, the Cardinals went all of overtime without one and fell to Taylor County, 64-60, in the seventh-place game at the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic.
The late drought overshadowed a sensational game by senior Isaiah Haynes, who sank six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points to rescue Scott County (4-9) from an early double-digit deficit.
Haynes' final bomb gave the Cardinals a 55-51 advantage with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Taylor County (8-5) sank six consecutive free throws to reclaim the lead before Nick Mosby knotted it at 57 with an offensive rebound and drive at the 1:37 mark.
SC was called for traveling after getting one defensive stop, giving the opposing Cards a change to win at the end of regulation. Led by Mosby and Hamilton, Scott County hotly contested a pair of shots from the right baseline that failed to find the mark at the buzzer.
Two free throws by Jeremy Hamilton put SC on top to start the extra session, but Taylor County continued its day-long clinic down low with a putback and a hook to go back on top.
Mosby hit one of two free throws with 1:41 left for the Cards' final stand. SC couldn't capitalize on either a steal by Danny Armstrong or a foul-line jumper from Noah Gallagher in the final minute, both in scenarios that might have tied the game,
Mason Guffey garnered 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Taylor County, which ended a four-game losing streak while dealing SC its first winless Christmas tournament since going 0-2 at the Great Florida Shootout in December 1999.
Nick Mosby scored 17 points and was named to the all-tournament team for Scott County. Jeremy Hamilton contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.
It was Scott County's sixth single-digit loss of the season and second straight in the tourney after falling to Campbellsville in the first consolation contest.
There were six lead changes and three ties, all in the second half and overtime.
SC's initial dry spell encompassed five minutes to start the game, and Taylor County took advantage with an opening 9-0 run.
Hamilton finally broke the ice after getting a friendly roll around the rim from an open 3-pointer at the top of the arc. Mosby nailed one from even deeper to beat the buzzer and cut the margin to 15-8.
Basket-swapping tendencies offset the effects of an SC warm-up in the second stanza. Haynes heated up with his first two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, but Jackson Wise tucked one in the middle to protect Taylor County's lead.
Taylor County stretched it to double digits again at 30-20 before a 14-footer from Hamilton and two Andrew Willhite free throws brought it back to eight, 32-24, at the break.
Quade Miles' 3-pointer, immediately followed by Haynes' fourth, nudged SC within a pair at 37-35. After a backdoor layup by Taylor County, another 3-pointer plus a put-back from Haynes furnished the Cardinals' initial lead.
Haynes had two more buckets down the stretch in the third period, but Taylor County forged back in front, 49-48, with eight seconds left.
Mosby's drive and left-handed layup put SC in front by a nose to start the fourth quarter.
Marshall County won the Campbellsville showcase with a 44-39 victory over Butler.
Scott County hosts Bourbon County on Tuesday before a key 42nd District clash against Henry Clay, also at home, on Friday. Birds Nest Broadcasting will highlight the latter contest, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.