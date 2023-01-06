In a game that featured seven lead changes, four ties and countless runs that threatened to break it open, Bourbon County bottled up the last and most important one Tuesday night at home against Scott County.
The Colonels used an 11-6 advantage to grind out a two-possession lead with just over two minutes left, and success at the free-throw line slammed the door on a 72-67 victory over the Cardinals.
Scott County (6-9) lost its peak first-half lead of nine but forged back in front, 51-50, on a drive to the basket by Micah Glenn with 6:50 remaining.
It wasn't enough to stave off struggling Bourbon County, which entered the game with only three wins on the season and six of its seven losses by double digits.
Bourbon County went a toasty 23-for-28 from the line, led by Todd Dumphord, who swished 13 of 14 on his way to a game-high 23 points, double his average on the season.
The Colonels' previous high-water mark in a single night was 63, and that was in a 24-point loss to Bracken County in the season opener.
Miles Ezell added 18 points and four assists for Bourbon County, which defeated Scott County for only the second time in 14 contests dating back to the 1998-99 season. Ezell sank seven of eight foul shots.
Bradley Robinson tallied 13 points to complete the three-headed monster for the Colonels, who overcame a 34-28 halftime deficit in part by shooting 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) from the field after the break.
Bourbon County drained seven of 12 from 3-point range, with five different Colonels contributing to the workflow, Dumphord and Robinson each were a tidy 2-for-2 downtown. Ezell, Noah Earlywine and Amari Bartelson also hit from deep.
The loss overshadowed one of Glenn's finest all-around nights as a Cardinal. The fifth-year senior led SC with 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Nick Mosby added 20 points and moved to within eight of 1,000 for his career. He also hauled down five rebounds and picked up a pair of steals. Glenn and Mosby combined for 13-for-19 inside the arc, but the Colonels contained them to 3-for-10 from long range.
Larmarion McGrapth provided 11 points for SC and matched Glenn's team-high with seven boards. Quade Miles supplied six points on a pair of 3-pointers to go along with five rebounds.
Tristan Christopher (four), Eli Moody (two) and Noah Gallagher (two) rounded out the scoring for Scott County, which led 18-14 after one period and opened the second stanza with a 7-2 run to grab its largest lead of the game.
The Cards now prepare for Saturday night's Battle of the Birds at Great Crossing. Watch or listen to the game (7:30 p.m.) on the Birds Nest Broadcasting Network at news-graphic.com, on our YouTube platform, or at NFHS Network.