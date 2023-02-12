DRY RIDGE — Consecutive losses in similar Saturday games, one against a far less celebrated opponent, have given the rest of the state cheat codes for dealing with Great Crossing and its talented kiddie corps.
The script is easier said than done: Be true to yourself, be persistent, be patient and be fearless.
On a day when Grant County honored the 20-year anniversary of a team that reached the Eighth Region finals, the Braves proved themselves worthy of that conversation this winter by following the tactics of four other top-five teams to the letter and dealing the No. 5 Warhawks a stunning 61-55 defeat.
“That's one of our weaknesses that's been kind of exposed is our toughness,” GC coach Steve Page said. “You've seen the blueprint. You've just got to be tougher than we are.”
Great Crossing gave away a seven-point lead in both the first and third quarters. Grant County took it for good when Micah Wills knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer after the Braves passed the ball like a hot potato and burned up the first two minutes of the final period.
Dylan Hammonds scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the third chapter for the Braves. Spencer Breeden notched six of his 12 and Wills five of his 10 during the final six minutes.
Both teams are now 21-5, and with Grant County lurking in a loaded region that includes North Oldham, Collins, Simon Kenton and Woodford County, the Warhawks shouldn't have been snoozing on the Braves.
“We knew it would be tough. (Hammonds) dominated us in the second half especially. Did anything he wanted,” Page said. “I thought they wanted it more than us, played a little tougher than us. One thing I told them is they're gonna play tough. You can't let 'em out-tough you, and they did.”
Foul trouble haunted Great Crossing. Vince Dawson III picked up his third personal late in the second quarter, and Junius Burrell acquired his second and third in quick succession midway through the third.
Jeremiah Godfrey, who had all five of GC's blocked shots on the defensive end, was whistled on consecutive possessions and fouled out with 1:07 left and the Warhawks down five, 58-53.
“Junius had 14 points first half and didn't score at all in the second half. I thought he wasted two of his fouls just kind of being silly and reaching,” Page said. “You've got to be smarter than that. Early in the game you just can't give one away, because later in the game it's gonna get you and we have to put you on the bench.”
Gage Richardson (12 points) and Dawson (10) joined Burrell in double digits. Led by a space-invading effort from Wills, Grant County held Malachi Moreno to eight points and nine rebounds.
In two telling numbers that have been unheard of against the tall, talented Warhawks, the Braves shot 54.2 percent from the field — including 14-for-23 in the second half — and out-rebounded the Warhawks by a 29-22 margin.
“We'd have one or two guys in a possession play defense, and they'd drive baseline and nobody's there in help defense,” Page said.
Still, it was a game Great Crossing controlled for most of the afternoon. The Warhawks led 32-28 at the half and stretched it to 39-32 on a Richardson three, Godfrey dunk and Dawson coast-to-coast drive after a Godfrey rejection to start the second half.
Burrell's third foul and back-to-back buckets from Hammonds during a 6-0 surge swung the pendulum.
“I thought that's where we lost the game more than anything,” Page said. “We missed a break and another one near the rim. Then we took a shot we didn't have to take, where we could have moved the ball around and got something a lot better. We had a chance to push it to double digits, and then the rest of the game would have been different.”
Breeden scored twice after Wills' bomb before Dawson's bucket snapped GC out of its fourth-quarter funk.
A post-up by Moreno again cut it to three, 56-53, with 2:11 to go. But Hammonds passed through the Hawks' pressure and found Breeden for a reverse layup. Daniel Fox added an exclamation-point bucket down the stretch.
“I thought late we panicked offensively because we were behind. We missed some shots we normally make, but you can't be a front-runner where if you don't make shots then nothing else in your game can help us,” Page said. “They're a very good team, senior-laden. We knew if we didn't come to play they would probably beat us.”