All five players handled the basketball on most possessions, zipping it with precision from top of the arc to wing to low post and back again, frequently finishing with an open 3-pointer or uncontested layup.
On defense, feet moved seemingly with a sixth sense, and hands clogged passing lanes as if there were seven white jerseys on the floor.
It was only one game against a rebuilding opponent, but Scott County boys' basketball surely looked its old, smothering, explosive self Tuesday night in a 74-39 home rout of East Jessamine.
“You're going to see the same thing every single game,” point guard JZ Middleton said of SC's sensational balance at both ends of the court, of which he was a central figure with 13 points and five assists.
Nick Mosby led Scott County with 19 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Haynes added 16 points, while Micah Glenn tallied 12 on 4-for-6 accuracy from 3-point range.
Haynes, Jeremy Hamilton and Bryson Tackett each made three steals to fuel a 22-3 turnover differential. The Cardinals didn't commit a single giveaway in the first half while forcing 17.
“I asked Chris (Willhite, assistant coach) at halftime, 'Have you ever seen that before?' Eleven assists with no turnovers,” SC coach Tim Glenn marveled.
Scott County avenged a 64-53 road loss last January at the expense of an East Jessamine team that graduated all five starters and 92 percent of its offense.
Turner Shouse and Isaiah Daniel each scored 15 points for the Jaguars, with Shouse tearing down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Haynes, Mosby and Middleton joined Glenn with multiple 3-pointers while East Jessamine sputtered to 2-for-11 from long range.
“These guys really like one another, and they don't care who shoots it,” Glenn said. “Their eyes do get big every now and then.”
Dishing the ball like a hot potato has been a surefire way to find the hot hand through the preseason, and that trend carried into the opener.
Middleton scored 10 of his baker's dozen in the opening quarter while SC sped to a 22-3 advantage.
“Every day in practice, Coach tells us to be patient. We're being patient and making the extra pass to get the easy shot,” Middleton said. “We're just trying to get the best look, because Coach says we make 90 percent of the open shots we get. It's gonna mean a lot. We're going to get better and better every day.”
Haynes had the green light with nine points in the second stanza. Glenn also supplied his second triple of the evening as SC stormed to a 43-17 halftime lead.
Most crucial to the Cards' aspirations for a bounce-back year is their willingness to pass up a good shot for the promise of a better one.
“That's hard to find a high school team that does that. There's some scorers that are going to shoot bad shots that I can live with every now and then,” Glenn said. “I thought Isaiah shot the ball really good, and he's one of those guys who if he makes a couple, even if it's a bad shot, he probably needs to shoot a couple more real quick right behind it.”
In addition to difficulty getting to the rim without seeing the ball tipped away to fuel a SC fast break, East Jessamine fell victim to first-half blocks by Tackett, Jeremy Hamilton and Larmarion McGrapth when it did find a path into the paint.
“We just stayed on the ball instead of running down the play. We stayed right in front of them,” Middleton said.
Glenn compared his team's defensive instincts favorably even to the SC squad that won a fourth consecutive 11th Region championship in the 2019-20 season.
“I told them if they keep buying in, every week I promise we're going to get better and better,” the coach said. “We're a little further along with the ‘red heat’ than we were the past couple years. That team two years ago just couldn't do it, and last year, when you shut down (for sickness) it's hard to keep up.”
East Jessamine owned a modest 15-12 edge in the third quarter.
Two putbacks from Hamilton and 3-pointers by Mosby and Glenn pushed it to the 35-point running clock threshold midway through the fourth.
“We did a couple things different in the second half. We know we're going to have to play defense different ways at times,” Glenn said. “This team's going to be smart enough to turn the switch on and off. It ended up being a good practice game for us.”
It was a far cry from 11 months ago, when SC erased a double-digit deficit to pull even late, only to fall victim to another cold snap and a flurry of free throws at the finish.
“This meant a lot. We had to come out here and show them,” Middleton said.
Hamilton had six points in limited duty as he rounds back into basketball shape and shakes off a few nagging football ailments.
He ultimately will join the prolific list of options for SC's attack.
“We've got five guys that have to feel like, 'I can step up and score 20.' Each one of those five are probably going to have games where they can put 20 on the board,” Glenn said. “I subbed Jeremy and Micah a little quick. Jeremy's getting basketball legs under him, but we gets in there you realize how fast and explosive he really is. But we've got a straight nine that I feel really comfortable that I can rearrange and use right now.”
SC is off until Saturday, when it travels to Lexington Christian Academy for a 2:30 p.m. neutral-court battle with Greenwood, one of the favorites from Region 4.
The Cards also will host Harrison County on Tuesday, one night before the start of the Toyota Classic.
Boys’ teams entered in this year’s tournament along with Scott County and Great Crossing are defending champion Frederick Douglass, Lafayette, Lexington Christian, Holy Cross Covington, South Laurel and West Jessamine.
