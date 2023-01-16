Devils, be gone!
Scott County warded off four years of unholy terror in its boys' basketball series with Henry Clay, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter Tuesday to prevail at home, 75-66, in the Cardinals' 42nd District opener.
“We wanted this bad,” said senior point guard JZ Middleton, who scored a season-high 12 points in only his second game since returning from a broken left wrist. “We want every district game bad. That's what we're counting on. It's there. We've just gotta keep working.”
SC (7-10, 1-0) snapped an eight-game losing streak against Henry Clay (7-8, 0-2) and had lost nine of the past 10 to the Devils, including six by a single-digit margin.
Since the Cardinals' last win over the Blue Devils in the 2019 11th Region final, Henry Clay eliminated SC in both the 2021 and 2022 district semifinals.
“That was a culture-building win for us,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “Right now is when it counts. That win right there pays off down the road. That's a good way to lead into it.”
Larmarion McGrapth led Scott County with a career-high 24 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Micah Glenn added 18 and drew the primary defensive assignment against the Devils' Mason Hawkins, holding him to 12, more than four beneath his average.
Glenn buried a tying 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, McGrapth broke the deadlock with another bomb to make it a 16-2 run and 53-50 lead with 4:32 remaining.
Middleton stretched the lead with another trifecta. He also went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes, McGrapth was 10-for-12 at the stripe for the Cardinals, who sank all but two of their 22 attempts on the night.
It all started with defense, however. Henry Clay cooled from 50 percent shooting in the first half to 27.6 percent after the break.
“When we play as a unit, we stop everybody and we're good,” McGrapth said. “When we don't play as a unit, we get confuzzled out there.”
Konlin Brown was the chief confuzzler in the first half. He buried five 3-pointers, more than one in 25-foot, fade-away fashion, and staked the Devils to leads of 20-16 after a back-and-forth first quarter and 35-26 at the half.
SC badgered Brown to the tune of only a pair of two-pointers and a couple of free throws after the break. He matched McGrapth with a game-high 24.
“We knew he shot a lot of threes and a lot of things went through him, but he hit some shots right there in that game that he created,” Glenn said. “He did a heck of a job. But I think we stayed after him pretty good, and the second half he had a hard time. His legs wore down.”
Glenn had a full, healthy roster at his disposal for the first time all season. The newfound depth kept the Cards afloat on a night when its recently minted 1,000-point scorer, Nick Mosby, fell into foul trouble and finished with six points.
Da'Quis Brown and Micah Glenn steered the ship with nine points apiece in the first half. SC also received crucial baskets from Noah Gallagher in the opening quarter and Quade Miles and Eli Moody in the third to stay within reach of the reigning 11th Region champions.
“Tonight is the first time we've been able to play that lineup like that,” Glenn said. “You had some subs that came in and did a great job. Quade gave us good minutes, Noah got in and hit a turnaround jumper against the zone. That's where he can really help us.”
The change of pace between senior point guards Brown and Middleton also made life difficult for the Devils. Scott County limited its turnovers to a tidy six on the night.
Middleton returned to the lineup with seven quick points in Saturday's loss at Great Crossing. He got started Tuesday with a second-quarter three before his late outburst.
“It feels great. I've been waiting to get back on the court. Pain is temporary,” Middleton said. “We went in the locker room and told everybody we've got to step up. We just can't keep losing. Then everybody started playing together as a team.”
Fifth-year or so-called 'COVID seniors' Middleton, Glenn and Mosby are leading with a sense of urgency after this season's slow and absence-plagued start, according to their coach.
“I was just so tickled to see JZ out there. I talked to his mother when he broke his wrist. They asked him what color cast he wanted. He said, 'I want a red one,’ then dropped his head and started crying. That got me tore up,” the elder Glenn said. “Basketball means a lot to these guys. I think they're coming to grips with realizing what basketball really does mean here to be a part of it. Some of those guys have been around here a little longer than some of the others.”
Mosby ignited the third period with a pair of hoops after a scoreless first half in which he was benched with three fouls.
The baskets from Moody and Miles and a transition hoop from McGrapth closed the gap to three. McGrapth front-rimmed a potential tying three at the horn, but the Devils' grip over the Cards since the farewell season of Billy Hicks and Michael Moreno was in sweaty palms at that point.
“We're getting back to where we were,” McGrapth said. “We want to win every district game we can.”
Winning the district tip-off alleviates some pressure from Friday's trip to Frederick Douglass. The Broncos are considered a slight favorite above the pack, but all five teams in the district have reason to believe they're in the hunt for this winter's two region bids.
SC paid those dues through some November rain and then a long December, to put it in classic rock terms.
“Things that we've done in the past helped us win the second half of that game and just run away with it,” Glenn said. “All these guys have had to be in some different roles. This is gonna help 'em now.”