Much like many Christmas gifts won’t function without batteries, Scott County boys’ basketball had trouble navigating the obligatory vacation-week tournament without its glue.
Junior guard and coach’s son Micah Glenn was lost three days before the holiday with an injury to his patellar tendon that will require season-ending surgery.
The sudden turn of events left the Cardinals in a fog that spawned a three-game losing streak two hours from home in Campbellsville, and it took until Tuesday’s wire-to-wire, 73-45 home win over Bourbon County to shake out those cobwebs.
“We hadn’t been able to get over the hump since losing Micah,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “He does a lot of things for us that don’t show up in the book. He made a lot of other people better, sort of greased the wheels. We had to learn some things by experience in that tournament without him.”
Isaiah Haynes found his shooting touch in the final game of that road swing and stayed hot with a team-high 17 points in the victory.
Jeremy Hamilton added 13 points, 15 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists for SC (5-9), while Nick Mosby combined 12 points with four assists.
“Amazing effort tonight from Jeremy Hamilton on the boards and handling things inside, Glenn said. “He is such a tough young man.”
Scott County surged to an 18-7 lead after one quarter before a cold-shooting second period allowed Bourbon County (2-8) to lurk within 10 points, 27-17, at the half.
A selective attack from the perimeter spurred a 19-1 run that bridged the third and fourth quarter and sealed the Colonels’ fate. SC took eight 3-pointers in the second half and sank seven after a sporadic 5-for-17 start.
“We took way too many threes in the first half. I felt like even before looking at the stats that we shot more threes than twos, and I was right,” Glenn said. “The second half, every single one of them was wide, slam open. I’ll take eight wide-open threes any time.”
DeJohn Blount led Bourbon County with 13 points. Layton Starks added 11 and Miles Ezell 10 for the Colonels, who shot 37.8 percent compared to the Cards’ 53.7.
Andrew Willhite chalked up season-highs of nine points, four assists and three steals for SC. JZ Middleton contributed eight points and three assists.
“We had two keys on the board before the game for our defense, intensity and have fun,” Glenn said. “To have fun, but with intensity and with a purpose.”
Scott County slowed Bourbon County to its second-lowest scoring output of the season by mixing in a zone defense rarely seen in a program that has popularized “red heat” through the years.
“Just watching Coach (Billy) Hicks over the years, there were two or three times he thought about it, but he’d say, ‘Every time I do it, they hit a three.’ I probably should stick with what I know, but there are some combinations we play where it might be beneficial,” Glenn said. “We practiced it a little Monday night, and then we used it about five possessions, and I think they scored only on one of them.”
In addition to the usual suspects, Scott County also reaped scoring from reserves Larmarion McGrapth, Noah Gallagher, Quade Miles, Tristan Christopher and Danny Armstrong, all of whom will be asked to take on increased roles over the next two months.
“It gave us a chance to develop a little depth in real game time where it’s not just wholesale substitution, but kids are learning to play with other guys,” Glenn said. “It was a good win, and a much-needed win. It may not be our best competition, but they’re better than at least one team we played in Campbellsville.”
Scott County hosts Henry Clay at 7:30 p.m. Friday, returning to the schedule in a 42nd District that is very much up for grabs this winter.
There are no undefeated teams after Bryan Station’s win Tuesday at Henry Clay. SC is tied with both in the loss column.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.