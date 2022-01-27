Boys' basketball: Cards clamp down on Spartans
Twenty-three meetings have come and gone since Scott County and Sayre tipped off the modern era of their boys' basketball series as 42nd District opponents, and the Cardinals have never tasted defeat.
They weren't about to start Monday night. The Cards took command with an 18-1 run in the first quarter and coasted home to a 64-56 victory, one that kept SC tied with Bryan Station for second place in the loss column behind Henry Clay.
Jeremy Hamilton led a quartet of double-digit scorers for SC (6-11 overall, 2-2 district) with 14 points, four rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Haynes added 14 points. Both shot 6-for-9 from the field toward Scott County's toasty 55.6 percent clip.
Nick Mosby amassed 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, while JZ Middleton supplemented his 11 points with six assists. Larmarion McGrapth supplied eight points off the bench.
Layups by Hamilton and Middleton erased the Cardinals' only deficit of the evening after Sayre raced to a quick 5-2 advantage. Haynes followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Dant Bowling briefly interrupted the binge by sinking one of two free throws for the Spartans, but consecutive hoops from Haynes started another windfall of 11 unanswered points. Middleton's 3-pointers preceded a pair of Hamilton hoops in a 21-second span, the latter courtesy of a steal.
Sayre (9-10, 0-4) stopped the bleeding with a layup by Davis Miller but trailed 20-8 after eight minutes. It was a sign of things to come from Miller, who scored 12 of the Spartans' 14 points in the second period to keep the Cards from padding their lead.
McGrapth beat the buzzer off a dish from Andrew Willhite to give SC a 30-22 cushion at the half.
Back-to-back buckets by Graham Johnson brought the 11th Region All 'A' champion Spartans within six at 32-26 before the Cards countered with the next nine points to take control.
Mosby's 3-pointer from deep in the left corner ignited the run, followed by a Middleton steal and Hamilton finish. Hamilton returned the favor with a swipe and a drop-off to Middleton.
Hamilton's 3-point play later made it a 46-32 margin with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter. It was the final Scott County field goal of the period, but two Mosby free throws kept the margin at a dozen entering the fourth.
That was the genesis of a 10-2 turnabout that gave the Cards their largest lead of the evening, 56-38, with 5:15 to go. Quade Miles contributed a key hoop in that getaway.
Sayre snapped back with a 10-0 run, punctuated by consecutive steals and layups from Johnson (twice) and Brock Coffman.
SC finally broke through the all-out defensive pressure for a layup from McGrapth after the Spartans swatted Hamilton's initial shot. McGrapth, Mosby and Middleton combined to hit six of eight free throws in the final minute to slam the door.
Miller piled up 19 points to lead Sayre, which was undone by 2-for-13 shooting from 3-point range. SC didn't fare much better, hitting three of 17, but the Cards shot a staggering 22-for-28 (77.8 percent) inside the arc.
Bowling added 15 points and Johnson 13 for the Spartans.
Wednesday's postponement of its home rematch with Great Crossing left SC with three full days of preparation for a pivotal trip to Henry Clay on Friday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
