Weathering pressure in all its forms, keeping its wits and having the legs for a finishing kick at the end of games was a problem for Scott County boys' basketball during the Toyota Classic.
A sabbath day's rest and an immediate opportunity to throw some payback at a 42nd District rival and recent nemesis proved to be just what the doctor ordered.
SC fell from an 11-point lead into a five-point deficit more quickly than you could mutter “here we go again,” but a technical foul for excessive celebration by Frederick Douglass boomeranged momentum to the Cardinals in a crucial 74-67 win.
“In a game like this, you've got to keep your composure or you're not going to win,” said Isaiah Haynes, whose 20 points and six rebounds were part of a three-headed monster for SC. “It's more mentally tough than it is physically.”
Nick Mosby led the Cards (3-4 overall, 1-0 district) with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Micah Glenn added 19 points, eight boards and four assists.
Glenn went 10-for-11 and Mosby 7-for-9 from the free-throw line, rarely even grazing the rim in a parade of clutch double-dips down the stretch. Scott County, shooting under 60 percent from the stripe entering the game, sank 22 of 26.
“If we could stay in our heads, which we've had a problem with that, but if we could keep our composure we knew we could stay with these guys,” Glenn said.
Frederick Douglass (2-5, 0-3) used an 11-2 run to snag a 61-56 lead with 4:33 remaining. Cameron Dunn buried a tie-breaking 3-pointer from the right corner, then scored while drawing contact on a drive to the rim off a Scott County turnover.
As the Broncos celebrated along the baseline, one of them scooped up the loose basketball and spiked it triumphantly, drawing the technical. Dunn missed his free throw, while Mosby sank two before the Cards took possession.
Glenn was fouled on his ensuing drive and hit both shots to make it a one-point game.
“It just shows we got some consistency there. Even though they came back and got the lead on us and we went down a touch, we kept consistent with what we were doing,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We had some keys written on the board, and we told them look what happens when you commit to a plan.”
JZ Middleton's 3-pointer with 2:49 left put SC on top to stay. Jeremy Hamilton jumped on a loose ball and earned a timeout to end Douglass' next possession, and Mosby followed with a dagger trifecta.
In addition to a flood of free throws from Haynes and Glenn to seal it, Scott County shackled two other early-season demons, out-rebounding Douglass by a double-digit margin, 39-29, while allowing the Broncos to mine only three steals from their trapping tendencies.
Glenn and Hamilton, both of whom with wrestled with foul trouble at end of some early losses, steered the Cardinals through the anxious moments.
“He's really good at that long pass, and that relieved that pressure,” Tim Glenn said of his son. “Danny Armstrong is another football player on our roster, and he said, 'Coach, Jeremy plays receiver. Just throw it up and run him under it.' And that was perfect.”
Kai Simpson led all scorers with 25 points for Frederick Douglass, which fell to South Laurel — the team responsible for one of those agonizing SC defeats at the Toyota Classic — in the tournament final.
SC limited 6-foot-7 standout Tyson Barrett to 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting and nine rebounds while earning only its second win in the past seven tries over Douglass.
“We were really focused on breaking that press, because we knew they were going to come out and pressure us,” Micah Glenn said. “We did a good job not turning it over, and that was big.”
Mosby's eight points staked SC to an early 14-7 lead. Hamilton countered a Douglass rally and the first lead change of the evening with a lay-up to reclaim the advantage at 18-17.
Haynes, whom Tim Glenn called to the bench briefly after a shaky shooting start, scored the Cards' final six points of the half and sent them to the locker room with a 24-20 advantage.
“I was having trouble breathing,” Haynes said. “Since last year with COVID, it's still affecting me really hard. It's been rough.”
SC stormed to a 36-25 lead midway through the third quarter before Douglass diced it to 48-46 with eight minutes left.
A dunk by Barrett kept the margin at two and started the Broncos' surge early in the fourth period, but the Cards had enough lungs left to get the last word.
“Saturday (loss to Great Crossing) was our fifth game in eight days, we were beat down the last two,” Tim Glenn said. “I backed off and didn't practice Sunday. I sent them a push-up (workout) and said come in Monday. I'm just proud of them. Our game plan, they executed it.”
The Cards' next district test is at Bryan Station on Friday night.
“First district win is a big one,” Micah Glenn said. “This helps us keep our feet back under us and hopefully gain some momentum.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.