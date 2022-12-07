Four double-digit scorers and high-percentage success for the second straight game out of the chute made it clear Thursday night that when Scott County boys' basketball is in an offensive groove, the Cards can make it feel like not-so-old times and compete with anybody.
Ten 3-pointers — sunk with an alumnus in the audience who was once known to knock down that many in a single game by himself — steered SC to a 74-61 win over Wolfe County in its home opener.
Nick Mosby didn't miss in the first half and finished with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Da'Quis Brown added 15 points on 7-for-10 accuracy to go with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Scott County (2-0).
Eli Moody (5-for-6, 13 points) and Tristan Christopher (4-for-5, 10 points) also shared the wealth on a night when the Cardinals got pretty much what they wanted, when they wanted it.
“We shot it almost 60 percent in the first half,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “If you do that, there's a lot of things that would have to go wrong for you not to be on top.”
Wolfe County big man Skylar Ritchie was a similarly scintillating 13-for-14 from the field with nine rehounds.
“That was our biggest problem,” Brown said. “He just got every rebound. We were trying to box out, but he was strong.”
Sawyer Thompson buried four 3-pointers and wound up with 20 points for the Wolves, whose assistant coach, Trent Gilbert, is an SC legend who led the Cards to state title game appearances in 2012 and 2014.
In a reminder of the little 10-foot-high orange cylinder's fickle nature, SC started off with an 8-for-10 flourish Saturday before shooting 7-for-29 the rest of the evening in a 54-41 loss to Louisville Eastern.
Mosby finished with 16 points and Brown 12 for the Cardinals in that contest, played at Great Crossing as part of the Jersey Mike's Classic.
“The way we've executed and done things, I just never would have thought we'd have any game that was gonna be 41, even if somebody tried to slow it down on us,” Glenn said.
Scott County sputtered to its lowest point total in a game since Trinity gave up only 40 in the 2019 KHSAA championship game.
Back to the good news. SC (2-1) never trailed against Wolfe County (1-2), exploding to leads of 23-13 after one quarter and 43-26 at the half.
Ritchie twice cut the gap to nine with baskets late in the third quarter before Mosby and Moody scored in succession to spark the Cards' getaway.
“We had some good shots in the third that didn't go down, and then we got stymied on our defense,” Glenn said. “Fourth quarter defense, everybody did a good job. I think our deflection total went back up.”
Christopher combined with Micah Glenn for three 3-pointers in the final chapter.
Brown, Mosby, Noah Gallagher and Larmarion McGrapth each picked up multiple steals among Wolfe County's 15 turnovers.
“Getting my legs back under me, and defense,” Brown said of his early-season goals after playing a key role in the football team's playoff run as a wide receiver. “Defense wins the games. Coach told me that if I come out with intensity, I'll set the tone on defense.”
Brown scored twice during SC's 8-0 run from the opening tap. Moody, Mosby and Christopher each buried a 3-pointer early in the second period.
“I'm pretty sure our whole team can shoot,” Brown said. “If you give them a set shot, I promise they're gonna hit it.”
With JZ Middleton sidelined for at least three weeks with a fractured wrist, Brown will dole out most of those open shots as the primary point guard.
“He's a great piece. He's a really good, true point guard,” Glenn said. “He did a good job leading and being a general out there. When he wants to really get down and dog you, he's as good as there is. He's a big part of what we're doing.”
SC cooled to 53.6 percent from the field overall but was 20-for-32 inside the arc with 10 offensive rebounds.
In Saturday's encore, it was Eastern (2-0) that took advantage of those multiple opportunities, sometimes in bunches of three or four as the Cards' frustration mounted throughout the second half.
The Eagles' propensity to take the air out of the ball didn't keep the Cardinals grounded as much as their own forced passes and moving screens in the half-court set. SC turned it over 17 times compared to Eastern's nine.
“We only got 16 shots in the second half,” Glenn said. “The tale of it was turnovers and offensive rebounds. That's too many turnovers. These guys are not gonna be able to turn it over 17 times.”
SC barely exceeded its 19-point outburst of the opening eight minutes over the remainder of the game.
The Cards' six-point lead evaporated into a 26-24 halftime deficit, and the Eagles still led 34-31 after an ugly third quarter.
Eleven 3-point attempts all went off the mark for Scott County, preventing the Cards from taking advantage of the Eagles' 2-for-13 struggles in that category.
Owen Shee, son of 1998 Georgetown College NAIA national championship standout David Shee, led Eastern with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. He scored seven during the Eagles' 20-10 closing run in the fourth.
It was only Eastern's second win in the past 11 tries against Scott County and first since Feb. 15, 2011.
“We competed and played hard, but at times we just didn't accomplish what we wanted to do,” Glenn said. “First quarter, that was nice, but after that we didn't execute, that's for sure.”
Sam Locke added 12 points and eight reounds for Eastern, which owned a 34-27 edge on the glass.
Aside from Mosby and Brown, the rest of the Cardinals were 4-for-17 from the field.
The last two teams to hold Scott County to 41 in a regular-season game were Moeller and Westchester, both out-of-state opponents at the Beach Ball Classic.
SC was held under 50 only four times all of last season, three of those by 42nd District and 11th Region champion Henry Clay.