After Scott County and Male were introduced and while they were shaking hands before the boys' basketball nightcap Saturday at the Dan Cummins Classic, the mirror image was impossible to miss.
For once SC, lacking a player taller than 6-for-4 on its roster, wasn't craning its necks to get a good look at its opponent.
Guess what that means Male did well, though? To compete with its rivals in loaded Louisville, the Bulldogs are experts at spreading the floor and finding an open 3-pointer whenever and wherever they want one.
Fourteen of them went through the net, typically after Male found ample catch-and-shoot space in the corner, over the course of an 81-37 rout.
“They're a really good team. They've very deliberate in how they do what they do. They're not extremely athletic with pressure and things, but they just position well,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “Just watching 'em, I thought it was a perfect match-up for us size-wise and even quickness-wise. But then you get into the physicality factor and they had an advantage, and most of the teams have done that.”
The one-sided loss continued a week-long slide for Scott County (8-14), which absorbed its third consecutive 42nd District loss Friday night in a 67-54 verdict at Bryan Station.
Male freshman Cole Edelen knocked down five 3-pointers out of nine tries on his way to a game-high 21 points.
“We knew that kid had made 55 and shot 155,” Glenn said. “He ran off screens and did things. It wasn't like we didn't know it was gonna be that way.”
Terrence Hall added 13 points and eight rebounds for Male (12-10), whose deceiving record includes a loss to state contender Ballard in the Louisville Invitational Tournament title game.
SC's 1,000-point career scorer, Nick Mosby, was held to two points on 1-for-5 from the field and four turnovers.
“I still think we have the capability,” Glenn said. “I was disappointed a little today with how we responded to the intensity of that game. These guys the past two years have not played very well on back-to-back nights.”
Da'Quis Brown scored nine quick points and staked Scott County to a 14-10 lead after a flurry of lead switches, but Male snapped back with 14 consecutive points.
The Bulldogs went 10-for-18 from deep in the first half.
SC also led early on Friday. Glenn's bucket beat the buzzer for a 16-15 lead, but it was six minutes into the second quarter before the Cardinals scored again.
Bryan Station (6-13, 1-2) stretched its 30-21 halftime lead to a peak of 41-22 midway through the third. SC continued to fight on the shoulders of Glenn (20 points) and Mosby (15) but never cut the deficit below eight down the stretch.
“With this team, when the lull hits, it's hard to get it to stop,” Glenn said.
The youthful Defenders flaunted a one-two punch of freshman guard Amari Owens (19 points, four steals) and sophomore big man Felix De Los Santos (18 points, 11 rebounds).