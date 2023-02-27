LEXINGTON — Sayre's first and second-ever boys' basketball wins over Scott County didn't define the Cardinals' season.
Nor was SC losing twice as many games as it won necessarily a negative. Consider that the Cards played no fewer than 10 games against teams ranked at one time or another in Kentucky's top 25, plus one each from Alabama and Tennessee that fell into that category.
“I didn't do 'em any favors,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I'm a bow hunter. You prepare for something like that, and you prepare for victories. You do it, you do it, you do it, and there's a few times where it doesn't happen. Now's the time you take all that stuff and your preparation, and when it walks out, you take that shot. (We) smoked that thing tonight.”
All the aches, pains, disappointments and teachable moments fueled the signature performance of that tumultuous season in the 42nd District semifinals Wednesday night at Frederick Douglass High School.
Nick Mosby — one of three Cardinal “super seniors” who took advantage of a COVID option year and eschewed the opportunity to graduate for a chance to etch a chapter in their school's voluminous hoops history — scored 26 points and steered No. 3 SC to a revenge win over No. 2 Sayre, 62-47.
“We done prepared a week for this game. We owed those guys two games. We felt like we should have won the last two for sure,” Mosby said. “We didn't finish the game. We had 'em at our place. We were up by what, five or six? Finish. That's what it boiled down to. I'm proud of my guys that we got this one.”
Larmarion McGrapth, the only underclassman in Scott County's starting lineup, added 15 points, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range.
His third trifecta of the evening stretched the Cardinals' lead to nine with just over five minutes remaining. Mosby soon scored consecutive buckets, then found McGrapth for a backdoor layup to slam the door.
“The past two times we played 'em, we got good shots, shots that we wanted and just didn't make 'em,” Glenn said. “Tonight we made shots at opportune times, put together a couple runs and withstood a couple of theirs.”
Scott County (11-19), which has beaten Sayre (19-12) all eight times they've met in the playoffs, will take on top-seeded host Douglass for the title at 8 p.m. Friday. Win or lose, the Cards will play in the 11th Region tournament for the first time since collecting four consecutive titles from 2017 to 2020.
Coach's son Micah Glenn added seven points, while fellow fifth-year Cardinal JZ Middleton and conventional senior Da'Quis Brown served up six apiece. Middleton and Brown combined for 11 of the Cards' 15 assists on 21 made field goals.
They're all comeback stories.
Glenn had two winters shortened by knee injuries. Mosby broke his arm as a true sophomore and had shoulder surgery between his two senior campaigns. Brown was in and out of the lineup for a three-week stretch after a December auto accident. Middleton missed the first month of his bonus season with a broken wrist.
“It means a lot. To go back to the region? Oh, man. Love it,” Middleton said. “We had to stop their fast break and offensive rebounds. Even though we struggled a little bit on that, we came through and got (the win).”
Davis Miller sparked the Spartans with 19 points. Brock Coffman copped 13 points and 10 rebounds, but SC held Sayre's all-region representative, Ian Reesor, to four points on 1-for-11 shooting.
“That orange thing's gotta go in the hole, and if it does, you've got a chance to win,” Glenn said. “They've got a bunch of good offensive weapons too. Miller's hurt us every time, and he hurt us again.”
Scott County never trailed in the first half after Middleton's steal and left corner three with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter. Middleton then set up a short jumper by Noah Gallagher to punctuate 8-0 run for a 19-16 lead.
Down one at the break, Sayre worked the ball to Reesor for a go-ahead bucket on its opening possession of the third period.
The Cards countered with a 13-2 push that featured threes by Glenn and McGrapth. Brown also slashed for a pair of hoops, the second staking SC to its initial double-digit cushion of 36-25.
“That's what happens when you drive in,” Mosby said. “We were getting a lot of open looks. We know every time we get into the middle of that zone everybody pushes down, so we kick it out and guys hit their shots.”
Sayre cranked up its pressure and scored the next nine, capped by a Jaxson Howard steal leading to a Coffman layup that made it 36-34 a hiccup into the fourth quarter.
Brown set up a McGrapth basket before scoring one of his own to stop the bleeding. Mosby's steal and ensuing free throws made it a 6-0 run.
After a Miller putback, McGrapth rose and fired with the confidence befitting a team that went 7-for-13 on the night beyond the arc.
“I won't say that last one was a well-advised shot,” Glenn said. “But he's one of those guys that if he catches that inside-out, in stride, it's probably as good as him shooting a layup sometimes. He knows when he feels it.”
Fouling to extend the game proved futile for Sayre thanks to Mosby, who backed up his 85.6 percent accuracy on the season by swishing 11 of 12 from the line.
SC forced 17 turnovers while holding Sayre, which won 57-46 and 69-60 during the regular season, to 37.3 percent from the field.
“Just communication and everybody taking the shots they needed to take. Smart shots. It just clicked,” Middleton said of the Cards' approach. “We had a week to rest our feet, our legs, and coming back to what we needed to do to win this game.”
While chasing Bryan Station for the third seed, Scott County needed its own double-overtime win, then two subsequent losses by the Defenders before earning the good graces of a coin flip to earn the direct route to the semifinals and a third crack at Sayre.
It made believers out of everyone who was wearing a blackout road uniform on the big stage.
“Just the fact that those guys, they could have gone on,” Glenn said of the three seniors who were part of the Cards' run in 2020. “They're all smart kids. They all had plans, but they actually stayed. It's super exciting for them and exciting for these young kids. We're excited that they're gonna be able to experience this and have a chance to win the district.”