Three single-digit losses have soured the opening month of the Scott County boys' basketball season, and each was uniquely painful in its own manner.
Thursday afternoon's 57-55 verdict in Shelbyville against Martha Layne Collins is particularly gnawing, given the top-25 caliber of the opponent and the manner in which SC controlled most of the game.
After seeing an 11-point lead dwindle to two at halftime, the Cardinals (4-6) reasserted themselves and led 53-46 on a JZ Middleton 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining.
Instead, the Titans (7-1) scored the next 11 points — a vast majority from the foul line — and double-teamed a potential tying shot by Nick Mosby that grazed off the front of the rim as time expired.
Kenyon Goodin led Collins with 23 points and a line in the box score that neatly summarized the game. While SC held Goodin to 4-for-11 from the field, he toed the free-throw stripe 15 times and sank them all.
Collins was 24-for-26 at the line overall, while SC's opportunities were a far cry at 3-for-6.
Middleton paced the Cardinals with 14 points and seven assists. Isaiah Haynes scored nine of his 12 points in a hot-shooting first quarter.
Mosby added nine points, while Eli Moody and Larmarion McGrapth each added seven with strong play off the bench. Jeremy Hamilton added six points and the defensive gem that gave his Cards a puncher's chase before the horn.
Two free throws by the Titans and a 10-second call in the backcourt against the Cardinals turned the tide after Middleton's triple made it a three-possession game.
Offensive patience and ideal shot selection staked SC to a sensational 22-for-39 (56.4 percent) showing from the field overall, but a couple of rushed and missed shots while nursing the lead allowed Collins to claw its way back.
Isiah Cochran and Peter Sproul each knocked down a 3-pointer for Collins, which struggled mightily from deep earlier in the afternoon, to fuel the rally.
Cochran's bomb from up top off a drive-and-kick put the Titans in front, 55-53, with just over two minutes to play.
SC then missed two free throws, and Collins drained more than a minute off the clock before Goodin knocked down a pair to extend the lead.
Mosby's drive cut it to two with 10 seconds remaining.
McGrapth and Hamilton then trapped the Titans in the corner on the inbounds play, with Hamilton's pressure forcing Collins to bobble the ball out of bounds.
The Cards struggled to find an open shot out of the huddle, and Mosby drew a crowd to his desperation heave as a time expired.
It was a promising start against the Titans thanks to Haynes' nine points on 4-for-4 from the field, vaulting the Cardinals to a 17-8 lead.
Scott County scored on its initial possession of the second period to snag its largest advantage of the day,
Collins closed the gap to 28-26 at halftime.
Middleton's 3-pointer from the top of the arc with a minute left in the third quarter gave SC a 43-39 cushion going into the fourth. The Cards were 7-for-10 from deep at that point but went 1-for-5 in the final eight minutes.
Scott County travels to the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic, where it will take on another perennial power, Butler (6-5), to open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
