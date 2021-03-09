Other than in the district, region or state tournament itself, there’s no better time than a week before that drama commences to play your most complete basketball game of the season.
The Great Crossing boys displayed that exquisite timing Tuesday night with a 73-61 home win over 11th Region rival Lexington Christian Academy.
Freshman point guard Junius Burrell scored 15 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for GC (10-11). He also hauled down eight rebounds to lead the Warhawks.
“We told the kids tonight was 100 percent about us,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We spent a little time on LCA prep so they at least had a little bit. I probably watched more film today than before I typed up the scouting report.”
Vince "Tre" Dawson also caught fire from mid-range in the second half and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Providing the long-range prowess was Tye Schureman, who snapped out of a recent slump to hit three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points, six assists, three steals, three blocked shots and player of the game honors.
Schureman was largely responsible for a sequence that gave GC its initial lead of the second half after deficits of 23-16 and 30-28 at the quarter and half checkpoints.
“The good part is we scored enough (early) that we didn’t get down a bunch,” Page said. “They scored 23 in the first and 20 in the next two quarters.”
First, Schureman buried a three to put the Warhawks in front, then delivered a steal and dropped a bounce pass around an LCA defender to a trailing Burrell to make it 38-34 with 4:12 remaining in the third.
“Junius ran the court real well on that one,” Schureman said. “I was about to take it up, and I saw about three people coming back behind, so I just threw it to him, and he got a good layup.”
Jeffrey Selby’s third 3-pointer of the night retrieved the lead for the Eagles, 43-40, with 1:57 to go in the quarter.
Dawson, who sank three smooth jumpers from the left elbow earlier in the period, didn’t let that change of direction last long. He knocked down a three as time expired to put GC on top, 46-45, with eight minutes left.
“Tre is really good in the middle, that 10 to 15-foot jump shot,” Page said. “I’ve told him his up and down jumper is phenomenal. Just go straight up and down and let it rip.”
Burrell answered a three by Tyler Hall for a 50-46 advantage at the 6:06 mark of the fourth. He also went 8-for-10 from the free throw line down the stretch to slam the door on LCA (11-11).
“We haven’t seen a lot of zone this year, so tonight gave us an opportunity to work on our zone offense, and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Page said.
Great Crossing, which was shooting a shaky 52.6 percent from the line on the season only two games ago, went a nifty 19-for-24 against LCA after sinking all 12 in Saturday’s victory over Paris.
Schureman also rained down another three in the fourth quarter after the Eagles had briefly cut it back to a two-point game.
“The last few games I just haven’t shot well. I don’t know what’s been up, but this game felt really good,” Schureman said. “I worked out yesterday, and I was kind of sore coming into this game, but once I got stretched and everything and started running, it felt super good.”
“For the last three or four weeks, he’s not letting his shot bother him,” Page added. “If he’s not making shots, he’s just trying to do stuff for other kids and trying to do stuff for the team. The other night against Paris, I thought that was probably the hardest he’s played in a game in the five years that I’ve coached him since middle school.”
Dawson headlined the defense against LCA junior star Tanner Walton, who scored his season’s average of 20 but with lengthy stretches of silence.
“Tre played tremendous defense. We always put him on the best player, and he always comes through for us,” Schureman said. “I was so proud of him tonight, but he’s been playing like that all season.”
Selby added 11 points for the Eagles, who started off with a sweltering 9-for-11 surge, including five 3-pointers from four different sources – Hall, Selby, Walton and Elijah Green.
“Our goal is hold them to 39 percent, and if you take the first quarter out, I think they were 39 percent,” Page said. “Early on we just kind of had our feet stuck in mud. I told the kids they move the ball really well. You can’t stand and watch.”
GC held LCA to seven points in the second period to claw within a pair at the break.
“The difference in the last three quarters was we applied a lot more ball pressure, which made their entire possession a little bit harder,” Page said. “Walton was the main focus, but we knew the other kids could make shots, so we kind of played it straight up like we do everybody else.”
Three nights after dominating Paris, Great Crossing big men Kalib Perry and Malachi Moreno combined for 14 points, nine boards and three blocks on another productive night.
Carson Walls chipped in eight points, four assists and a pair of steals for GC, which racked up an impressive 18 assists on 23 made field goals.
“We just played insanely well together tonight,” Schureman said. “I don’t know where that came from, but we’re getting better each game. I think we’re gonna make a good run to regions, honestly, maybe even state.”
The Warhawks have a home game tentatively scheduled against Carroll County on Friday before traveling to Western Hills in Frankfort next Tuesday for the 41st District semifinals.
GC will take on No. 4 Franklin County with a berth to the region tournament at stake.
“On paper, it might be our best victory of the season,” Page said of LCA. “Obviously the Scott County game and our district games mean more to the kids. But when we scheduled the game and decided to play it, this is what we wanted out of it. Next Tuesday night at 8:15 p.m., this game means absolutely nothing.”