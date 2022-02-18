Boys' basketball: Creek rises, but GC prevails
Despite an overwhelming size advantage and an opposite, upward trajectory in the 11th Region standings through the second half of the season, Great Crossing boys’ basketball probably should have expected Tates Creek to be nagging as a mild toothache or a gnat floating around its head.
One night after GC survived a grind against rival Scott County and one evening before Creek gave top-ranked George Rogers Clark fits, an unspectacular but decisive 69-57 win Tuesday evening doesn’t stand out like a sore thumb on the Warhawks’ ledger.
“After (Monday) night’s emotional game, it’s to be expected a little bit,” GC coach Steve Page said. “You wish they could get up 30 times and be ready to play, but it’s not always gonna happen.”
Not that anybody holds a patent on a reliable answer for 6-foot-10 freshman center Malachi Moreno, but the Commodores, lacking a player in the starting lineup taller than an even six feet, had no chance to stop him.
Moreno exploded for game-highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds. He and 6-6 sophomore Jeremiah Godfrey (10 points) each blocked three shots.
“We realized they weren’t really up with us in size, so just feed me the ball and I was gonna pull us over for the win,” Moreno said.
Great Crossing (23-6) won for the eighth time in its past nine games while relegating Tates Creek (10-17) to the sixth in its current series of seven consecutive losses. GC concluded the regular season 14-3 against 11th Region opponents, dropping those three games by an average of only six points.
Junius Burrell matched Godfrey with 10 points and reeled in seven rebounds for the Warhawks, who won the battle on the boards by a dozen, 38-26, and reaped 17 second-chance points as a result.
Burrell, Carson Walls and Vince Dawson also patched up an occasional Achilles’ heel, sinking a combined eight of 10 free throws in the final 66 seconds to ice the victory.
“We were up 11 there, and we probably should have continued to attack, but we had some trouble against Henry Clay closing the game out. So I intentionally went to what we worked on in practice, a little bit of our delay game,” Page said.
“We still need to work on it more, because we aren’t going to open areas. They had to foul us. They had to come out on guard us, so then we could work on moving the ball. That was the good part about the last two minutes. In a normal game we would continue to attack, because we probably could have got what we wanted.”
Eric Hackett had 21 points and Cobi Commodore 20 to lead Tates Creek, which held GC’s leading scoreer, Dawson, to five points, one-third of his season’s average, on 2-for-9 shooting.
“They push the ball, and we knew the kids that scored 41 of the 57 would score most of their points,” Page said. “The disappointing part is third quarter, we get up (almost) 20 and let ‘em right back in the game. The game should have been over. That’s when we should have put away so we could have Tre and Malachi not play 28 minutes.”
Ten lead changes all unfolded early before Great Crossing used a 23-3 tear to take command.
The Warhawks scored the final nine points of the second quarter to lead 36-28 at halftime. Their advantage crested at 50-34 before the Commodores chalked up 10 of the final 14 points in the third period to keep it within reach.
“The end of the first half, we got the lead when we went 1-3-1 and trapped them with our length up top,” Page said. “We really didn’t stay in front of the ball all night. We’re gonna need to do a much better job, guard much better.
“(Our lead) went down to 10 with a couple of subs. They just went straight line drives, so I had to get ‘em out of there because they weren’t guarding anybody.”
Legs were more jellylike than usual after four single-digit challenges in the prior seven days.
“I’m very, very tired,” Moreno said. “(Scott County) was a hard-fought battle. Tonight I was hoping it was gonna be easy, but it turned out to even more.”
Tates Creek continued its surge, but Tye Schureman and Moreno each finished at the rim to stop the bleeding and push GC’s lead back to 58-48. Dawson set up Schureman with a steal and Moreno with a lob inside.
Great Crossing missed the front end of a one-and-one and gave up a run-out off a turnover to make it 62-55 with 1:29 left. Walls started the process of slamming the door with four consecutive makes from the line.
GC’s 52.8 percent showing from the field included 28-for-45 inside the arc.
“We didn’t make a three tonight, which I don’t remember the last time that happened,” Page said. “We took five in the first half, and I didn’t think any of ‘em were a good shot, especially with our advantage inside.”
Thursday’s trip to Oldham County was another stern test to wrap up the regular season.
Great Crossing will face the winner of a preliminary game between Frankfort and Frankfort Christian in the 41st District semifinals, either Tuesday or Wednesday at Frankfort’s Wilkinson Gym.
