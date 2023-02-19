Great Crossing's run of relative good health ended Tuesday night with only a week to spare before the boys' basketball games truly start to matter.
The second half of an 11th Region showdown against Madison Southern was a good reminder for everyone — particularly any Warhawk players or fans who are worried about Vince Dawson III's ailing left ankle — that GC has a lengthy list of ways to dazzle and demoralize opponents that don't involve the smooth, 6-foot-5 sophomore guard.
A barrage of showtime lobs from Junius Burrell set the table for a feast of dunks by Malachi Moreno and Jeremiah Godfrey, allowing GC to rip open a game that was tied midway through the third period and run away from Madison Southern, 80-69.
“We depend on Tre a lot to help set up our offense,” Moreno said. “Once he went out, I took it upon myself to help this team get a win. Jeremiah and I both decided that it was time to take over and use our length to show our dominance.”
The 6-foot-11 Moreno scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to go with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots, including swat No. 300 of his budding career. He needed only nine points Thursday after press time against Oldham County to join Dawson as a 1,000-point career scorer with two years to spare.
Godfrey collected 13 of his 17 points in a monster third quarter. His night included a rare and crucial 7-for-9 hot streak from the free-throw line.
“Jeremiah played really well. Free throws were huge, because he came into the game like 42 percent,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We're 25-for-34 the last two games. If we can continue to shoot free throws that well, it makes a huge difference, because that's kind of how we got distance.”
Dawson amassed his 13 points, five rebounds and three assists all in the first half before landing awkwardly during a drive to the basket with 1:38 left.
He walked off the court gingerly and later to the locker room under his own power, then played a few possessions off the bench in the third quarter before Dawson’s obvious limited mobility persuaded Page to exercise discretion over valor.
“That's the worst part about tonight. He wanted to go back in. I said we'd give him a minute, and I could just tell from the first time down the court,” Page said. “I said I'm not gonna risk you in what is essentially a meaningless game. At this point we just hope he's available for next Tuesday. You definitely don't want to go into the playoffs without all of your guys.”
Burrell bagged six of his 10 points in the fourth period after doling out a team-high eight assists for Great Crossing (24-5). Gage Richardson added nine points, including a timely 3-pointer during the Warhawks' initial go-ahead run in the second period, and five assists.
GC held Madison Southern star Jay Rose to 20 points, only one below his season's average, but that took an 8-for-19 shooting night and included nine in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach for the Eagles (18-11).
Braden Hudson also scored 20 for Madison Southern, started by three 3-pointers in an explosive first stanza. The Eagles, who average eight made threes per game, wound up 12-for-29 from distance.
“We wanted to make him a non-factor in the game, because with him being a factor, they're a really good squad,” Moreno said of Rose. “We weren't really supposed to give those (3-pointers) up, but when we work to shut down one person, he expects his other teammates to catch fire.”
Avery Davidson added 12 points off the bench for the Eagles. Sophomore point guard Casen Nobbe supplied eight points and five assists.
Led by Burrell's toughness and vision, Great Crossing committed a program record-low five turnovers.
“In the third quarter, I told him off rebounds, let's push the pace. We thought from film that we could beat them up the court and be four-on-three, five-on-three,” Page said. “He made one pass to Malachi, and I think it was a two-point game at the time. I said, 'Oh my gosh, what's he doing?' And of course Malachi's seven feet tall, so he goes up and makes a great play out of it.”
Madison Southern, whose early 11-4 lead unraveled into a 37-30 halftime deficit, stormed back to tie it at 43 before Burrell fed the bigs for nine consecutive GC points. Moreno's dunk, followed by Godfrey's 3-point play and transition layup in quick succession, made it 52-43 with 1:17 remaining in the quarter.
The margin peaked at 69-49 during the fourth-quarter binge from Moreno before Rose's outburst and a flurry of threes from Davidson and Hudson applied some cosmetics to the final tally.
“We wanted them to throw the ball inside, so second half we did a great job,” Page said. “Most of it was in transition. Malachi was 13-for-15, and one of those (misses) was a three I told him to take.”
Another solid night from Christian Martin (four points, four rebounds, three assists and hard-nosed perimeter defense) softened the gut punch of losing Dawson to injury.
Beating a quality region opponent may be what the doctor ordered after a tougher than expected stretch in late January and early February.
“It's win or go home after Thursday. There's a couple things we can improve on, but for the most part we're where we need to be,” Moreno said. “We realize going into district and region, if we want to win, we have to mentally and physically lock in and play as a team, not just for ourselves.”