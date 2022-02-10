Boys' basketball: Dawson's free throws vault Warhawks past Devils
Vince Dawson III now can answer a question few freshman basketball players have the talent and experience to contemplate at the varsity level.
What's a more stressful way to help your team win a game: With an off-balance layup at the buzzer, or by virtue of two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in regulation?
He accomplished the latter Tuesday night to deliver the knockout punch in a back-and-forth 11th Region heavyweight bout with Henry Clay, three weeks after accomplishing the former in a crucial 42nd District clash with Western Hills.
Each night ended with the Warhawks celebrating an identical final score, 63-61, in front of their home crowd.
“Definitely a free throw,” Dawson said, regarding which end-of-game scenario is harder on the heart rate.
Great Crossing earned the tie-breaking tosses moments after Henry Clay star Aziel Blackwell bravely bolted to the rim against 6-foot-10 center Malachi Moreno, drew contact, dropped in the basket and sank the free throw to erase a 61-58 deficit with 14.8 seconds remaining.
Besieged by 23 turnovers against the Blue Devils' pressure, the Warhawks dribbled and passed through it before finding Dawson at the left elbow. Defensive help turned it into a double-team, but Dawson went straight up and drew a foul in the act of shooting.
Dawson sank both around Henry Clay's final timeout. GC then used its final huddle to discuss the defensive possibilities, although the sequence still resulted in a successful baseball pass and a scary-good, turnaround look at the potential game-winner for Blackwell from in front of his own bench.
Blackwell's prayer kissed the side of the rim as time expired, denying Henry Clay a buzzer-beating win on back-to-back nights in the county.
“To step up in that situation, 61-61, and knock down two in a row was huge for him personally, because I know he's a much better shooter than his percentage shows,” Page said of Dawson.
Malachi Moreno scored seven of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter and hauled down 11 rebounds to anchor a 38-25 advantage for GC in that category. Dawson, who opened the game with an 11-point flourish in the first quarter, wound up with 18 points, five assists and four rebounds. Junius Burrell provided 16 points and four steals.
Blackwell (20 points, seven rebounds) and Kanye Henderson (16 points, eight steals) led the charge for the Blue Devils, who erased an 11-point deficit and led by six late in the third period before the Warhawks rallied.
Both teams are 20-5 and clear-cut contenders in a loaded region where Madison Central also knocked off Lexington Catholic in a marquee game Tuesday evening.
“This one means a lot,” Moreno said. “They were No. 3 in the region, we were No. 4, and that just sent a message.”
In addition to Moreno's triumphant return after an inadvertent, mid-game shot to the chin sent him to the sideline for seven minutes, consecutive 3-pointers from Burrell, Dawson and Tye Schureman spun the energy back in GC's direction.
Burrell tied it at 51 after Henry Lynch sandwiched two inside buckets around Dawson's foul-line jumper. Dawson broke the tie with 3:13 remaining, and Schureman — once a noted perimeter pest, now a valued doer of the dirty work and vocal, heart-and-soul senior — stepped up for his only points of the night on the next possession.
“He made the comment in a film session, 'I scored zero points the other night, and I'm the happiest person around.' He just wants to win,” Page said of Schureman. “He's been here two years and hasn't won for two years. Everybody would like to be the one scoring 20 points, but he'll take the 20 wins over 20 points. You can't teach that. He's realized for us to be successful, we need that senior leadership.”
Henry Clay wasn't done. Blackwell's steal and layup cut the gap to four with 1:28 to go. Mason Hawkins followed with his second right-corner three of the final period to make it 59-58.
Moreno foreshadowed Dawson's heroics by draining two free throws with 24.4 seconds to go. Burrell and Moreno went a conbined 10-for-13 from the line.
“I didn't want to quit on my team,” Moreno said of his recovery time at the end of the second quarter and start of the third after the hard fall underneath his basket. “They started coming back, so I just decided I was gonna take this game into my own hands and start helping out my team.”
GC led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 27-16 midway through the second before Moreno's injury. The Devils closed with an 11-4 run and crept within four at the half.
Brenden Wicker's put-back dunk leveled the score at 31 early in the third period. After five quick points from Burrell in reply, Warhawk giveaways fueled a run that put the Blue Devils in tenuous command.
“Just mental lapses. We get tired, and then we get iffy with the ball,” said Dawson, who was held scoreless in the second and third quarters. “We've got to get better at that.”
The milestone win was GC's fifth consecutive victory, also a record in the brief history of the program.
“As great as this feels tonight, and you might have some people in the region talking about you now, if you listen to what people are saying, they won't talk about us the rest of the year,” Page said. “They've got to push this to the side, come back to work tomorrow and be ready to go.”
