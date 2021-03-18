LEXINGTON - One thousand four hundred seventy-two.
It’s an even bigger number than you’ll see in your latest economic stimulus check, and something about spelling it out longhand underscores its magnitude.
Scott County boys’ basketball reigned over the 11th Region for that many days – four full years that were unprecedented and are unlikely to be repeated with so many proud, powerful programs in and around this hoop mecca of Central Kentucky.
All good things must end, of course, and Henry Clay saw to that Wednesday night with a 71-54 verdict that didn’t feel that close in the 42nd District semifinals.
Henry Clay (12-6) ripped open a 28-point margin before a late flurry from SC, and the gap never shrank below 14 after an 11-0 run late in the second quarter.
“I couldn’t believe it. We warmed up really good. We didn’t look nervous,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “But flat-footed would be the word once (Henry Clay) made a couple.”
Aziel Blackwell and Kanye Henderson combined for eight of Henry Clay’s nine 3-pointers and led the Blue Devils with 23 and 17 points, respectively.
Darik Holman, who sat out Henry Clay’s 69-64 win in the Scott County regular-season finale two weeks ago, also scored 17 to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Blackwell picked up right where he left off,” Glenn said. “It’s amazing how he scores in so many different ways, inside, outside, off the dribble, off the catch, mid-range. His mid-range jumper Is just lethal. He made contested shots.”
Isaiah Haynes scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter to lead SC (8-11), which was held to eight in each of the first two periods and a total of only 30 through three quarters.
JZ Middleton, Jeremy Hamilton, Elias Richardson and Nick Mosby all added eight points for the Cardinals, while Chase Grigsby supplied seven.
The night started promisingly when Mosby sank two free throws after Henry Clay was assessed a technical foul in pre-game, but the Cards couldn’t convert on either the ensuing possession or the five that followed.
“I thought we struggled to get shots that we wanted tonight,” Glenn said. “Even in the losses we’d had recently, we still had pretty good shots. We just didn’t make ‘em. Tonight we struggled to get any shots until the end.”
SC’s two seniors, Grigsby and Richardson, scored consecutively to give the Cards their only other lead of the night at 6-5. Henry Clay countered with the next 10 points, including two 3-pointers by Blackwell.
Henderson and Blackwell each buried a three to complement Holman’s three slashes to the rim, the last one largely uncontested despite three blue jerseys standing nearby, during the Devils’ dance to a 34-16 halftime lead.
Scott County showed signs of life out of the locker room, leading to a pair of free throws by Richardson and a spinning foul-line jumper from Micah Glenn.
Blackwell stuck a fork in that momentum with a three. Henderson soon embarked on a personal 8-0 run, including a pair of splashes from beyond the arc, to effectively put it away.
Henry Clay’s field goal percentage of 58.7 was 15 points sharper than Scott County, and the Devils outrebounded by the Cards by a 30-23 margin.
“Disappointing to say the least,” Glenn said. “That’s not how you want to go out.”
Anyone with a passing interest in the program knows what a rare speed bump this season was for Scott County.
Since SC’s first state championship season of 1998, Wednesday marked only its third ouster in the district playoffs. Grant County (2003) and Henry Clay (2015) were the previous rivals to pull it off.
Both those defeats, of course, inspired another uptick in the Cards’ fortunes, leading to both the 2007 title and the recent four-in-a-row phenomenon.
Scott County is 118-26 in the playoffs over the past 24 seasons.
“We’ll meet tomorrow. That’s something Billy (Hicks) always did, where the two seniors can walk out one final time,” Glenn said. “We’ve got a good base of kids, I promise you, that I’m excited about. We've got open gym in two weeks."