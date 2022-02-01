Boys' basketball: Devils survive stingy Cards
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
LEXINGTON — Paying homage to its trajectory of two seasons ago, despite its record, Scott County boys' basketball is beginning to defend like a team that could wreak havoc with the 42nd District and 11th Region brackets.
SC simply needs to overcome its ongoing difficulties with full-court pressure and the occasional lid that seems to cover its basket, as demonstrated Friday night in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, at Henry Clay.
The Cardinals swapped the lead 10 times with the top-25 Blue Devils at Al Prewitt Gym and held its final advantage with just over four minutes remaining before succumbing to a flurry of late free throws, 56-49.
“That's what I said when we got in here and sat down,” SC coach Tim Glenn said in the locker room after the defensive slugfest. “I still believe we're figuring out defensively how to get stops and do things. We were tough to score on tonight, but in an 11th Region game, a lot of times 49 is not gonna be enough to win it.”
Konlin Brown got the shooter's roll on a 3-pointer to put Henry Clay (19-3 overall, 5-1 district) on top for good, 48-46, with 4:25 to go.
An answer from JZ Middleton pulled SC within one point at the three-minute mark, but the Cardinals (6-12, 2-3) wouldn't score again.
Henry Clay star Aziel Backwell applied a fitting exclamation point with six consecutive free throws. Blackwell buried 13 of 14 on the night and finished with a game-high 24 points. Brendan Wicker (10) was the only other Blue Devil in double digits.
“He's good. It's a credit to Daniel (Brown, Henry Clay coach). He does a good job using those guys, because those are the guys that can score for him,” Glenn said. “In my opinion, Blackwell is kind of like a DaShawn Jackson (former Frederick Douglass star, now at Eastern Kentucky University). Jackson's a little bigger and a little stronger, but Blackwell shoots that little short jumper. He knows how to use his body to get fouls. He can shoot the three. He's strong. He's a really good offensive player.”
Middleton scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to anchor Scott County's comeback from a 29-18 halftime deficit.
The Cards were held to one field goal in the second quarter, 5-for-16 overall in the half, and committed 12 of their 18 turnovers before intermission. Henry Clay turned those giveaways into 11 points, the exact size of its lead.
“We came in and said, 'Guys, what are we doing? We work on that in practice.' Then we came out second half and didn't turn it over much with the same pressure,” Glenn said.
SC closed the gap in short order. Isaiah Haynes' corner three and Middleton's transition layup initially cut it to six.
The run grew to 12-0 on two Mosby drives sandwiched around a Middleton three. Mosby's second score put SC in front, 32-31.
“If we'd capitalized on that in the first half, man, we could have been in a lot better spot than down 10 or 11,” Glenn said. “Sayre's a good team, and we defended well over there (Monday). So it's kind of coming together. We're finding the things these guys are gonna be able to be good at. You don't like losing, though.”
After a second go-ahead bucket, courtesy of a Haynes triple, Henry Clay countered with a 7-0 run to reclaim a 40-35 lead in the final minute of the period. Mason Hawkins' three and a put-back dunk were momentum thieves.
Middleton scored last to make it a one-possession game going into the fourth. Two free throws from Andrew Willhite then made it a two-point game before Mosby's 3-point play courtesy of the offensive glass vaulted the Cards in front.
“We got stagnant,” Glenn said. “We took the lead or got one down, I think it was around four minutes, and then didn't score again.”
Mosby finished with 15 points and a team-high five rebounds. Haynes fought through foul trouble for 11 points. Middleton dished four of the Cardinals' seven assists.
Western Hills and Bryan Station visit SC on Monday and Wednesday. The latter is another key clash for district seeding before the Cards travel Thursday to Lexington Catholic. That's the first meeting of those rivals since Scott County's remarkable win in the 2019-20 region championship.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Who do you think will win Super Bowl LVI?
You voted: