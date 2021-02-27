Whether you're superstitious or not, a team dressed in black-and-orange having two different players unleash a 13-point quarter was downright bewitching if you were a Scott County boys' basketball player, coach or fan Friday night.
Just in case DaShawn Jackson's second-period explosion wasn't enough to put Frederick Douglass over the top, Julius Scearce's highlight film on the other side of intermission sealed the deal in a convincing 77-59 district win.
Both Bronco seniors punctuated their short-and-sweet highlight film with three all-too-open 3-pointers,
Jackson's outburst staked Frederick Douglass (11-1 overall, 2-0 district) to a 43-30 halftime lead.
By the time Scearce was finished with his flourish, it was a 63-44 blowout with eight minutes left.
“Last year we had a somewhat similar game to this the first time,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “I don't feel they're what the scoreboard said better than us. I do not. They've got a real good team. They've got a lot of weapons, that's for sure. We're gonna have to tighten that defense up so we're back guarding as a unit.”
The teams met four times last season. Douglass won by diminishing margins of 12 (regular season), nine (Toyota Classic) and three (district championship). Scott County squeezed a six-point victory into the mix and enjoyed the fruits of its fourth consecutive region title at winter's end.
Something had to give in the latest installment. Douglass now owns a nine-game winning streak since its lone loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar. Scott County (7-6, 2-2) had won six in a row.
After a basket swap to start the game, the Broncos never trailed. Connor Haga scored Douglass' first seven points before Jackson and Scearce each scored twice in a harbinger of the harrowing details to come.
Jackson's arsenal was no surprise. He entered the game averaging 23 points per night, two higher than his 2019-20 clip.
“We just didn't do a good job of handling the screen, which I don't understand. We'd been doing that and handling it well,” Glenn said. “We kept saying we've got to be early off the screen, whether we're switching or trapping, either one. You've got to catch him right behind it and not chase, because a lot of times you can't catch him once he comes off."
Two of Jackson's teammates provided the element of surprise. Sophomore Tylon Webb, who'd scored 10 points all season, notched nine in the second quarter.
SC shut out Jackson in the second half, holding him to 18, but the damage was done. And Scearce, better known as a future UK baseball player, more than quadrupled his normal nightly output with 17 to complicate matters.
“Second half we did a little better. We did cut the middle drive down,” Glenn said. But then we got burned down in this corner about three times. One key on our board was if they drive, the ball side wing who's playing defense has got to be stunt and recover. Second half, that's what burned us. They had 12, 15 points because we didn't stay with the man. The help's got to come from the middle, and not from that wing.”
Lightning-quick Douglass ran multiple defenders at SC seniors Elias Richardson and Chase Grigsby, both of whom topped 20 points in district wins over Sayre and Bryan Station to start the week.
A resounding put-back dunk highlighted Jeremy Hamilton's team-high 16 points for the Cards, earning him Time to Shine Car Wash player of the game honors. Richardson registered 14 points and eight boards, while Nick Mosby tallied 13 points.
“Jeremy was one of those guys tonight who showed he fit in among that. And all these guys do,” Glenn said. “But tonight we were a step slow, and not even a step slow physically but a step slow mentally. Jeremy was really the only one who attacked the basket in the way that we were gonna be able to score on them.”
There were bright spots for the Cards, including the return of the coach's son, Micah Glenn, after three weeks out of the lineup with an MCL sprain in his knee.
Tim Glenn also lauded the hustle of Andrew Willhite, whose hustle produced five rebounds, three steals and countless deflections.
“I don't know how many balls he got his hands on in the second half,” Glenn said. “He's relentless. He never quit. He did a good job tonight as well.”
JZ Middleton coupled six points with five assists for SC.
Scott County's schedule stays demanding, starting with Saturday's Battle of the Birds at home against Great Crossing. Three consecutive road games follow – Bryan Station, Franklin County and a rematch at Frederick Douglass.